It was only fitting in his last regular-season home game that the best player in the brief 10-year history of Lakeshore High School put on a show.
Wide receiver Jacob Bernard scored four touchdowns in the first half as the Titans (10-0, 3-0) easily defeated Salmen with a 68-7 win Friday night in Mandeville.
Quarterback Parker Orvin had a huge night also, tossing six touchdown passes as the Titans reached a single-game school record for points.
It clinched the school’s second consecutive undefeated regular season and second straight District 8-4A title. In the process, Lakeshore extended its regular-season winning streak to 22 games.
Salmen (1-9, 0-3) scored on the fourth play of the game when quarterback Mikell Marco dashed 72 yards for a touchdown.
The lead was short-lived.
Bernard’s first touchdown came on the Titans' second possession when he ran it in from 24 yards out. The senior found the end zone again on the ground on the following possession from 2 yards out to give the Titans a 15-7 lead.
Leading 17-7, the Lakeshore lead ballooned to 24-7 when Orvin threw the first of TD passes in the first half to Rhett Kimbell for a 15-yard score.
Bernard’s first receiving touchdown came later in the second quarter when he hauled in a 7-yard pass from Orvin. The duo later connected on a a 27-yard scoring play and Orvin finished the second quarter with touchdown passes of 20 and 14 yards to Jake Smiroldo to make it 54-7 Titans.
“We wanted to go out (in the regular season) with a bang,” Bernard said. “This team is really good and we believe we are capable of doing some special things in the post season.
“We realize the intensity level is going to increase come next week. We know we are going to get everyone’s best shot in the playoffs and we don’t get to have a bad game if we want to get where we want to go, and that is back to the (Mercedes-Benz) Superdome and the Class 4A title game.
Orvin finished the night 12 of 13 for 229 yards.
“Everything is really clicking right now in all aspects,” Orvin said. “We are doing everything well and we are getting contributions from everyone."
Coming into the game ranked No. 3 in the LHSAA Class 4A state power rankings, the Titans await their playoff seeding Sunday morning when the brackets are released.
Lakeshore’s unbeaten regular season marks the first time in 42 years that a St. Tammany Parish public school finished with back-to-back undefeated regular seasons (1975-1976 Covington High).