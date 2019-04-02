The District 8-4A race continues to be one of the most competitive in all the New Orleans area.
Pearl River got right back into the race Tuesday night with a 4-3 victory at home over Salmen behind a solid pitching performance from the trio of Caleb Dreux, Jack Andre and Preston Matthews.
After two scoreless innings, Pearl River broke through in the third with four runs on only two hits.
With one out Matthew Charbonnet walked and advanced to second on an error. He scored when Caleb Dreux reached on an error.
With two outs, Dreux scored on a single by Austin Stodard mixed with another Salmen error to make it 2-0. After catcher Mark Johnson reached on the fourth error of the inning, Justin Dean made it 4-0 on an RBI double to score Stodard and Johnson.
Salmen answered with two in the fourth inning. With one out, Deionte Norris and Joey Smith were hit by pitches. A walk to Cyril Gusman loaded the bases and Salmen score two when Gavin Galiano reached on a fielder’s choice coupled with a Pearl River throwing error on the attempted double play.
The deficit was cut to 4-3 in the sixth inning. Norris led off with a double and stole third base. He scored three batters later on a Pearl River error to make it a one-run game.
Dreux pitched three no-hit innings, allowing only one earned run. Andre came in to relieve him in the fourth and allowed a single run in three innings before giving way to Matthews, who picked up the save after recording the final out of the game.
“(Pearl River coach Kaleb Manuel) said even though I’m slated to pitch on Thursday that he needed me to get one out,” Matthews said. “I wasn’t going to waste that opportunity to help my team pick up an important district victory.”
Avenging a 4-0 loss on March 26 to Salmen, Pearl River, which came into the game ranked eighth in the Class 4A power rankings, improves to 14-6, 2-2 in 8-4A. Salmen, which entered the game ranked 11th, fell to 11-9, 2-2. The two teams are scheduled to square off again Thursday at Salmen.