BOYS BASKETBALL
Monday, Jan. 7
Non-district
McDonogh 35 at Warren Easton, 6 p.m.
KIPP Renaissance at Crescent City, 6 p.m.
Loranger at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6 p.m.
Donaldsonville at Baker, 6 p.m.
Ellender at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Bogalusa at Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.
Family Christian at Maurepas, 7 p.m.
Livingston at Collegiate-Baton Rouge
Tuesday, Jan. 8
District 6-5A
St. Paul’s at Covington, 7 p.m.
Northshore at Mandeville, 7 p.m.
Slidell at Ponchatoula, 7 p.m.
Fontainebleau at Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
District 7-5A
Destrehan at East St. John, 7 p.m.
Terrebonne at Thibodaux, 7 p.m.
Central Lafourche at H.L. Bourgeois, 7 p.m.
District 8-5A
Grace King at Bonnabel, 7 p.m.
District 9-5A
Holy Cross at Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Rummel at John Curtis, 7 p.m.
Brother Martin at Shaw, 7 p.m.
District 7-3A
Albany at Loranger, 7 p.m.
District 9-2A
Amite at Pine, 5 p.m.
Pope John Paul II at Northlake Christian, 7:30 p.m.
District 11-2A
Livingston at Country Day, 7 p.m.
Non-district
Hahnville at East Ascension, 5 p.m.
M.L. King at NOMMA, 5 p.m.
Higgins at Carver, 5:30 p.m.
Salmen at Warren Easton, 6 p.m.
South Terrebonne at Kennedy, 6 p.m.
West Jefferson at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
KIPP Renaissance at Riverdale, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Clark, 6 p.m.
Kenner Discovery at Fisher, 6 p.m.
Ridgewood at Ecole Classique, 6 p.m.
Ascension Catholic at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Grand Isle at Christ Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Jehovah-Jireh at Runnels, 6 p.m.
McMain at De La Salle, 6:30 p.m.
Centerville at Houma Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Newman at Lusher, 7 p.m.
Hannan at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Lutcher at St. James, 7 p.m.
St. Martin’s at St. John, 7 p.m.
Cohen at Ehret, 7:15 p.m.
Kentwood at Mount Hermon, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 9
Non-district
Maurepas at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Sophie Wright at Salmen, 6 p.m.
Ben Franklin at East Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Higgins at M.L. King, 6 p.m.
Franklinton at Amite, 6 p.m.
Clark at Albany, 6 p.m.
St. Charles Catholic at Ascension Christian, 7 p.m.
South Plaquemines at Vandebilt Catholic, 7 p.m.
West St. John at Ascension Catholic, 7 p.m.
Livingston at Pearl River
Thursday, Jan. 10
Non-district
Patrick Taylor at Kenner Discovery, 6 p.m.
Mount Hermon at Varnado, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson Invitational
West St. John vs. Fisher, 4:15 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson vs. Einstein, 5:30 p.m.
Kennedy vs. Belle Chasse, 6:45 p.m.
NOMMA vs. Ehret, 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 11
District 6-5A
Covington at Fontainebleau, 7:15 p.m.
Mandeville at Slidell, 7 p.m.
Ponchatoula at St. Paul's, 7 p.m.
Hammond at Northshore, 7:30 p.m.
District 7-5A
Thibodaux at Hahnville, 7 p.m.
Terrebonne at East St. John, 7 p.m.
Destrehan at Central Lafourche, 7 p.m.
District 8-5A
East Jefferson at Bonnabel, 7:15 p.m.
District 9-5A
St. Augustine at Brother Martin, 7 p.m.
John Curtis at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Jesuit at Shaw, 7 p.m.
District 7-3A
Loranger at Hannan, 7 p.m.
Albany at Bogalusa, 7:15 p.m.
District 9-3A
Abramson Sci at Cohen, 5:30 p.m.
Cohen at International, 6:30 p.m.
District 9-2A
Independence at Pope John Paul II, 5 p.m.
Northlake Christian at Pine, 7:30 p.m.
District 8-C
Christ Episcopal at Family Christian, 7 p.m.
Non-district
Peabody at Sophie Wright, 5 p.m.
Jewel Sumner at Lakeshore, 5 p.m.
KIPP Booker T. Washington at Carver, 5:30 p.m.
Pearl River at Clark, 5:30 p.m.
Landry-Walker at Karr, 6 p.m.
Helen Cox at McDonogh 35, 6 p.m.
McMain at KIPP Renaissance, 6 p.m.
Einstein at Patrick Taylor, 6 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Varnado, 6 p.m.
Lutheran at Ecole Classique, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at East Iberville, 6 p.m.
Bolton at Runnels, 6 p.m.
Crescent City at South Plaquemines, 6:15 p.m.
De La Salle at Country Day, 7 p.m.
Riverdale at Grace King, 7 p.m.
Ben Franklin at Lusher, 7 p.m.
H.L. Bourgeois at Ellender, 7 p.m.
Ben Franklin at Lusher, 7 p.m.
Lee Magnet at Haynes, 7 p.m.
St. James at West St. John, 7 p.m.
Carencro at Jehovah-Jireh, 7 p.m.
Maurepas at Ascension Christian, 7 p.m.
Franklinton at Woodlawn-Baton Rouge, 7:15 p.m.
Abramson Sci at Livingston
Holden at Johnson Bayou
Thomas Jefferson Invitational
Ehret vs. Kennedy, 4:15 p.m.
NOMMA vs. West Feliciana, 5:30 p.m.
Belle Chasse vs. Thomas Jefferson, 6:45 p.m.
Fisher vs. Einstein, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 12
Non-district
Warren Easton at Newman, 2 p.m.
Brother Martin at Pearl River, 5:15 p.m.
Lutcher at St. Charles Catholic, 6 p.m.
Houma Christian at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
Assumption at Donaldsonville, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson Invitational
Einstein vs. Belle Chasse, 10:30 a.m.
West Feliciana vs. Ehret, 11:45 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson vs. West St. John, 1 p.m.
West Feliciana vs. Kennedy, 2:15 p.m.