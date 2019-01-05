BOYS BASKETBALL

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

Monday, Jan. 7

Non-district

McDonogh 35 at Warren Easton, 6 p.m.

KIPP Renaissance at Crescent City, 6 p.m.

Loranger at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6 p.m.

Donaldsonville at Baker, 6 p.m.

Ellender at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Bogalusa at Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.

Family Christian at Maurepas, 7 p.m.

Livingston at Collegiate-Baton Rouge

 

Tuesday, Jan. 8

District 6-5A

St. Paul’s at Covington, 7 p.m.

Northshore at Mandeville, 7 p.m.

Slidell at Ponchatoula, 7 p.m.

Fontainebleau at Hammond, 7:30 p.m.

District 7-5A

Destrehan at East St. John, 7 p.m.

Terrebonne at Thibodaux, 7 p.m.

Central Lafourche at H.L. Bourgeois, 7 p.m.

District 8-5A

Grace King at Bonnabel, 7 p.m.

District 9-5A

Holy Cross at Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Rummel at John Curtis, 7 p.m.

Brother Martin at Shaw, 7 p.m.

District 7-3A

Albany at Loranger, 7 p.m.

District 9-2A

Amite at Pine, 5 p.m.

Pope John Paul II at Northlake Christian, 7:30 p.m.

District 11-2A

Livingston at Country Day, 7 p.m.

Non-district

Hahnville at East Ascension, 5 p.m.

M.L. King at NOMMA, 5 p.m.

Higgins at Carver, 5:30 p.m.

Salmen at Warren Easton, 6 p.m.

South Terrebonne at Kennedy, 6 p.m.

West Jefferson at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

KIPP Renaissance at Riverdale, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Clark, 6 p.m.

Kenner Discovery at Fisher, 6 p.m.

Ridgewood at Ecole Classique, 6 p.m.

Ascension Catholic at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Grand Isle at Christ Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Jehovah-Jireh at Runnels, 6 p.m.

McMain at De La Salle, 6:30 p.m.

Centerville at Houma Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Newman at Lusher, 7 p.m.

Hannan at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Lutcher at St. James, 7 p.m.

St. Martin’s at St. John, 7 p.m.

Cohen at Ehret, 7:15 p.m.

Kentwood at Mount Hermon, 7:30 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Jan. 9

Non-district

Maurepas at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Sophie Wright at Salmen, 6 p.m.

Ben Franklin at East Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Higgins at M.L. King, 6 p.m.

Franklinton at Amite, 6 p.m.

Clark at Albany, 6 p.m.

St. Charles Catholic at Ascension Christian, 7 p.m.

South Plaquemines at Vandebilt Catholic, 7 p.m.

West St. John at Ascension Catholic, 7 p.m.

Livingston at Pearl River

 

Thursday, Jan. 10

Non-district

Patrick Taylor at Kenner Discovery, 6 p.m.

Mount Hermon at Varnado, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson Invitational

West St. John vs. Fisher, 4:15 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson vs. Einstein, 5:30 p.m.

Kennedy vs. Belle Chasse, 6:45 p.m.

NOMMA vs. Ehret, 8 p.m.

 

Friday, Jan. 11

District 6-5A

Covington at Fontainebleau, 7:15 p.m.

Mandeville at Slidell, 7 p.m.

Ponchatoula at St. Paul's, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Northshore, 7:30 p.m.

District 7-5A

Thibodaux at Hahnville, 7 p.m.

Terrebonne at East St. John, 7 p.m.

Destrehan at Central Lafourche, 7 p.m.

District 8-5A

East Jefferson at Bonnabel, 7:15 p.m.

District 9-5A

St. Augustine at Brother Martin, 7 p.m.

John Curtis at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Jesuit at Shaw, 7 p.m.

District 7-3A

Loranger at Hannan, 7 p.m.

Albany at Bogalusa, 7:15 p.m.

District 9-3A

Abramson Sci at Cohen, 5:30 p.m.

Cohen at International, 6:30 p.m.

District 9-2A

Independence at Pope John Paul II, 5 p.m.

Northlake Christian at Pine, 7:30 p.m.

District 8-C

Christ Episcopal at Family Christian, 7 p.m.

Non-district

Peabody at Sophie Wright, 5 p.m.

Jewel Sumner at Lakeshore, 5 p.m.

KIPP Booker T. Washington at Carver, 5:30 p.m.

Pearl River at Clark, 5:30 p.m.

Landry-Walker at Karr, 6 p.m.

Helen Cox at McDonogh 35, 6 p.m.

McMain at KIPP Renaissance, 6 p.m.

Einstein at Patrick Taylor, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Varnado, 6 p.m.

Lutheran at Ecole Classique, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at East Iberville, 6 p.m.

Bolton at Runnels, 6 p.m.

Crescent City at South Plaquemines, 6:15 p.m.

De La Salle at Country Day, 7 p.m.

Riverdale at Grace King, 7 p.m.

Ben Franklin at Lusher, 7 p.m.

H.L. Bourgeois at Ellender, 7 p.m.

Ben Franklin at Lusher, 7 p.m.

Lee Magnet at Haynes, 7 p.m.

St. James at West St. John, 7 p.m.

Carencro at Jehovah-Jireh, 7 p.m.

Maurepas at Ascension Christian, 7 p.m.

Franklinton at Woodlawn-Baton Rouge, 7:15 p.m.

Abramson Sci at Livingston

Holden at Johnson Bayou

Thomas Jefferson Invitational

Ehret vs. Kennedy, 4:15 p.m.

NOMMA vs. West Feliciana, 5:30 p.m.

Belle Chasse vs. Thomas Jefferson, 6:45 p.m.

Fisher vs. Einstein, 8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Jan. 12

Non-district

Warren Easton at Newman, 2 p.m.

Brother Martin at Pearl River, 5:15 p.m.

Lutcher at St. Charles Catholic, 6 p.m.

Houma Christian at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Assumption at Donaldsonville, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson Invitational

Einstein vs. Belle Chasse, 10:30 a.m.

West Feliciana vs. Ehret, 11:45 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson vs. West St. John, 1 p.m.

West Feliciana vs. Kennedy, 2:15 p.m.

View comments