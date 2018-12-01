Sophie B. Wright’s gym was home to the three musketeers Saturday night, and they were decked out in blue and yellow for the home team.
Gregory Hammond Jr, Charlie Russell and Damiree Burns combined for 64 points, good enough to help the Warriors roll past Crescent City 84-67 to win the Sophie B. Wright tournament.
Wright (6-0) managed to go up by as many as 18 in the fourth quarter but had trouble early as it trailed the Pioneers after one quarter and at halftime before a 29-point explosion in the third quarter helped them pull ahead. Wright coach Jason Bertrand attributed that to their opponent.
“We’ve got a lot of respect for Crescent City,” he said. “Most of our kids grew up together. It’s always going to be a knockdown battle. Coach (Sean Dumas) does a good job with his team. They’re a younger group, and we’re a senior-laden team so I think that experience helps us in certain situations. Tonight that experience helped us at the free-throw line, and us getting their big guys on the bench really helped us out a lot.”
Crescent City (7-5) put up a strong showing in the first half, particularly from Byron Joshua, who scored a team-high 19 points. Their lack of size down the stretch however doomed them at the rim as Wright piled up nine blocks. Crescent City coach Shaun Dumas said his team simply has a few things to work on.
“We’ll go back on Tuesday to go over some of the things we didn’t do particularly well in the second half and make some adjustments,” he said.
The game was a tightly contest early as Ahmad Johnson and Jordin Farrell got off to hot starts for the Pioneers. Burns scored 11 of his 22 points in the first quarter to help keep Wright close as the Pioneers led 21-18 after one quarter. Johnson and Farrell each finished with 14 points.
The second quarter stayed just as close with both trading buckets, with Russell scoring nine of his 18 points in the quarter to keep the game close as the Warriors trailed at halftime 37-34.
The third period started off tight before Burns and Hammond caught fire. Burns had seven points in the quarter, and Hammond picking up 10 of his game high 24 points to help the Warriors begin to pull away midway through the quarter. Wright led 63-46 after the third quarter.
The Pioneers, to their credit, never let up and also got 10 points from Aiden Dailet thanks to free throws in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to slow down Wright’s trio who were named to the all-tournament team.