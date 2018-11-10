It got a little uncomfortable for Teurlings Catholic late in the game, but all fears were quelled and it ended with the same story as usual; Teurlings Catholic: state champions.
Arianna Hebert put together her second MVP-winning performance, picking up 27 assists, 14 digs, 2 aces and 3 blocks as Teurlings won its sixth consecutive state championship game, defeating Cabrini 25-17, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21.
This is the Rebels' second championship as a member of Division II, having won the previous four championships in Division III. This one didn’t come as easy as those though.
While the first set was pretty much business as usual with a 25-17 win, Cabrini brought the fight to Teurlings in the second set, tying the game multiple times before ultimately falling 25-21.
In the third set, it seemed like Teurlings would complete another sweep as it jumped out to a 9-3 lead. Cabrini refused to quit, however, as it battled back to a 17-17 tie thanks to the work of Kai Williams. Teurlings did what it could to take the match, but Cabrini refused to let go and pulled out the 26-24 win to send the game to four sets. Williams finished with 21 kills and 26 digs.
The fourth set was back and forth early on as the two teams battled out to a 12-12 tie early. After that, Teurlings slowly began to pull away and win a close one 25-21 to take home yet another trophy.
“Cabrini’s a hard team to beat,” Teurlings coach Terry Hebert said. “We knew they weren’t going to just lay down and die. Kudos to them for never giving up. We struggled with that third set all year and we knew that going into this one. After we dropped it I got a little worried but this team has proven time and again that they can play with anybody and tonight we showed why.”
It’s the second consecutive year Teurlings has bested Cabrini in the state final, having been swept last year. Cabrini coach Kasey Dennies was proud of her team’s effort after the game.
“I’m very proud of how we fought, especially in that third game,” she said. “We fought the whole way through and never gave up. The theme for our year was 'Heart' and I think we showed a lot of that out there today.”
Cabrini loses just two seniors this year while retaining Williams to help give them a chance to make it back to the final. As for the Rebels, they graduate six, including Hebert, the coach’s daughter. When asked if he was prepared to no longer see her in a blue uniform, tears began to flow down the elder Hebert’s face.
“Definitely not,” the coach said. “I’ve been trying to hold it in all day. I’ve been coaching her since she was 6. She’s been so special to this team, my wife and I and I’m going to miss her.”