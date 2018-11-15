The John Curtis quest begins.
The top-ranked team in Class 5A and top seed in Division I kicks off hunt for state championship No. 27 at 7 p.m. Friday against Jesuit in a state quarterfinal pairing being played at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium.
Particularly noteworthy is that the three-time reigning Catholic League champions seek the River Ridge program’s first state crown in four seasons as a Class 5A member. They additionally are looking to end the program’s longest drought without a state title, four years, since the 1975 team won the first of those 26 championships under Coach J.T. Curtis.
If that alone did not present enough challenge, Curtis is facing a Jesuit team it bested, 23-0, six weeks ago during its romp to a third consecutive undefeated Catholic League crown. So now the Patriots are presented with the unenviable assignment of beating the same opponent twice in one season.
And, finally, Curtis (10-0) has not played in two weeks due to an opening-round bye during which time eighth-seeded Jesuit defeated No. 9 seed St. Paul’s, 21-17, to win its first playoff game since 2015.
“Unfortunately for all of (the Division I Select Schools from District 9-5A), we’re going to meet each other at some point,’’ J.T. Curtis said. “ You hate to have to meet a district opponent this early in the playoffs, but it is what it is.
“So what we’ve tried to do is put the past behind us and recognize that they’re 1-0 and we’re 0-0. It’s a brand new season. What you’ve done in the past is not relevant. It’s only about what you do Friday night. That’s the way we’ve tried to approach it.’’
Curtis is in the midst of a 20-1 run dating to a 10-game winning streak in 2017 that ended with a 20-14 loss to Catholic of Baton Rouge in last year’s Division I championship game.
Jesuit (6-5) enters from a much more humble perspective having lost its last two regular-season games and four of the final five prior to defeating St. Paul’s for a second time this season.
Coming off a 2-9 campaign in 2017, the Blue Jays defeated St. Paul’s twice in dramatic fashion via late, long scoring passes, with the most recent being a 66-yard Robert McMahon to Noah Varnado completion in the final four minutes of play that unleashed an eruption of emotion.
“It’s nice to be practicing in cold weather for an opportunity to get to the final four,’’ Jesuit coach Mark Songy said. “This has been a while for us, so it’s good to still be playing.’’
As for the Curtis challenge, Songy said, “Like most teams, they’ve gotten better since week six. I like to think we have as well. They’re every bit of what you want in a football team. They have talent, size and they’re well-coached. And the big thing about them, I think, is that they’re experienced. These guys have been playing together for quite a while and that shows.
“Just depth-wise and talent-wise, this is the best Curtis team I’ve seen in quite some time. I think it has to do with experience, the fact that they have been playing as a unit together for a couple of years. That’s gigantic. They’re very, very talented, on both sides of the ball at every single spot.
“You can’t give them anything. They’re going to take a lot. They’re going to do what they want to do a lot. And you certainly can’t give them more opportunities to do that.’’
If there was a positive in the first Curtis game, also played at Yulman, it was that Jesuit trailed only 7-0 at halftime and that the 23-point margin of defeat along with Rummel’s 44-21 loss represented the closest that any Catholic League team came to beating the Patriots.
“Each game is different and independent of the other,’’ Songy said. “A lot of people like to compare and you really can’t because so many events happen and there are so many matchups that are really different. We left our defense on the field in the first game way, way too long.
“We feel like we are pretty good on defense. But you just can’t leave any defense out on the field as long as we did. So we cannot do that again, that’s a given. That probably is the No. 1 thing. We’ve got to have more offensive production than the first time out. Second, we can’t be the cause of our problems with self-inflicted issues. We can’t have that.
“And we’ve got to have the ball bounce our way, really. We’ve got to have some luck. And in the games that we’ve won, we’ve had a few fortuitous bounces. We had some nice things happen that in the past couple of years we have been victim to.’’
Curtis has won the last four outings against Jesuit to assume a 4-1 lead in their brief series that dates to 2014. But what a victory the Blue Jays had in upsetting the Patriots, 17-14, to win the Division I state championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
This time around the winner advances to face the winner between No. 4 Byrd and No. 5 Evangel in one half of next week’s Division I semifinals. Then comes another bye week until the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Prep Classic Division I final arrives at noon on Saturday, Dec. 8, in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“The line for us at this point is that you’re into a brand new season,’’ Curtis said. “And approaching it any other way, thinking about what we’ve done in the past, is the quickest way, I think, to get you beat.’’