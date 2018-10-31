For the second consecutive season, a pair of teams from the north shore has the opportunity to finish the regular season a perfect 10-0.
In search of its first unbeaten season in school history, the Archbishop Hannan Hawks play host to Bogalusa Friday night in Covington, while the Lakeshore Titans look to make it back-to-back unbeaten regular seasons with a home win over district rival Salmen.
“This is something we have talked about since we arrived,” said Hannan fourth-year coach Scott Wattigny. “This program has only one two district championships in football in 31 years of existence. That is something I have been talking about since day one. When will this program hang a banner? We have now put ourselves in a position to accomplish that. Our goal is to make school history and win an outright district championship.
“When I took this job I knew that we could experience success. I felt like a lot of hard work needed to be done when we took over this program. We changed the culture and turned it in an expectation to win every game we play. We want our kids every time they walk onto field to expect to win.”
The story of the Hannan success has been offensive balance. Led by sophomore quarterback Brantley Taylor’s 781 yards passing, three different Hannan rushers have run for over 250 yards on the season (Brendan David, 675 yards, Jake Dalmado 337 yards and Dawson Millen 262 yards).
The matchup against Bogalusa was an exciting one a season ago for the Hawks. Hannan defeated the Lumberjacks on the road 30-27 in the regular season finale for both schools.
Meanwhile off Highway 1088 in Mandeville, Craig Jones has the Lakeshore High Titans on the verge of parish history. Winners of 21 consecutive regular season games dating back to 2016, the Titans are looking to become the first St. Tammany Parish public school to have back-to-back undefeated regular seasons since Covington High accomplished the feat in 1975-1976. To put that accomplishment into perspective, Jones and Lakeshore High principal Christian Monson weren’t born yet.
“To be honest with you I think it is only fair if I stick to what I try to preach to the kids,” Jones said. “It’s the old coach speak of one game at a time and all that stuff. If I don’t do that, then I would be hypocritical.
“Saying that, what we have the chance to accomplish is special. I want to continue this streak as long as possible, but as a coach I know that if we don’t focus on the things to keep it going, that streak may end sooner than it needs to.”
The Titans continue to mow through their competition in the regular season. Scoring at least 45 points in seven of its nine games this season, Lakeshore is led by the senior quarterback/all-purpose duo of Parker Orvin and Jacob Bernard. Orvin has completed 102 of 152 passes on the year for 1,990 yards for 26 touchdowns against three interceptions, while Bernard has hauled in 694 yards for 10 touchdowns and rushed for 305 yards on 37 carries and nine more scores.
“We have been an efficient football team in all three phases of the game this year,” Jones said. “We were really good offensively and defensively last year. We have made more splash plays, more game changing plays in special teams this year. We have been consistent defensively and offensively we still have guys that can make plays mixed in with some new faces to help fill what we lost to graduation in 2017. I believe we may be a more well-rounded team in 2018.”