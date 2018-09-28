Playing under the new bright lights of their campus field, Country Day fizzled at first — but by the time the Cajuns finished their 63-8 win over Madison of Tallulah on Friday night, the team’s toughest critic, coach Joe Chango, was impressed.
The game started 90 minutes late and in a light rain. Then, the Cajuns usually prolific passing game produced a three-and-out on their first possession.
From there, the rout was on.
Chango went to a different script, relying on an efficient running game and running back Nicky Corchiani for a 41-point second quarter and a 56-0 halftime lead.
“Our offensive line was great tonight,” Chango said after the homecoming victory. “Nicky also ran hard and was productive.”
Country Day is 5-0 and ranked No. 1 in The New Orleans Advocate’s Small School Super 10 and No. 6 in the LSWA Class 2A rankings.
Capitalizing on four second-quarter turnovers by the Jaguars (0-5) and a dominant offensive line, Country Day ran through a 41-0 second period and took a 56-0 halftime lead.
Quarterback Justin Ibieta completed only two of his first seven passes and missed all three on the opening possession.
Country Day’s offensive line created openings for Corchiani and his running dominated the half. He scored four rushing touchdowns, all in the opening half.
“We are always prepared to take what the defense gives us,” Chango said.
Corchiani maneuvered for 139 yards on his first 11 carries, scoring touchdowns of 9, 3, 22, and 17 yards in the opening two quarters.
The Cajuns gained 172 yards rushing on 14 attempts in the first half, and they finished the game with 238 yards rushing.
Two of the key contributors up front for the Cajuns said the new lights on their campus field added “an element of excitement.”
“It was exciting to see this coming out (of the locker room) tonight,” lineman Thomas Polinard said. “I was very excited.”
Added teammate Seth Fawer: “It’s amazing. To think of everyone who had to contribute and work to make this happen. It was an amazing feeling.”
Ibieta completed only three of his eight attempts all in the first half but he ran three times for 33 yards.
The Cajuns meet District 9-2A rival Newman — also unbeaten and ranked No. 5 in the Class 2A poll — next week. Newman is ranked No. 3 in the Advocate’s Super Ten.
After the game, Chango reminded his team “to put 5-0 behind us. District starts next week, and we play the defending district champions.”