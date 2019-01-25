The Holy Cross basketball team are Tigers by name, but in recent weeks Cardiac Cats by trade.
Down three times by 15 points in the second period, the Tigers put together a determined second-half comeback behind the balanced scoring of guards Jeremy Lindsey, Kalil Thomas, Jason Chan, Myles Sanders and forward Tyler Beaver to register an impressive 62-54 District 9-5A victory against former Catholic League co-leader St. Augustine Friday night at St. Aug’s Watson Jones Memorial Gymnasium.
Thomas and Sanders each scored 14 points, Lindsey had 12, Beaver 11 and Chan nine points to push the Tigers to their seventh straight victory since opening Catholic League play with a 59-52 loss to St. Augustine at Holy Cross.
Holy Cross (23-5, 6-1 9-5A) rallied from a 19-point second-quarter deficit against Jesuit two weeks ago in another key meeting among the Catholic League’s top teams.
“We did this before, so we knew we had this in us,’’ Lindsey said. “We had fight in us. We believed we could do it and we did.’’
St. Augustine (24-4, 5-2) sustained a second consecutive loss after having a 16-game winning streak broken in a 60-54 loss at Rummel on Tuesday.
The Tigers overcame a 36-24 halftime deficit by scoring 21 and 17 points in the third and fourth periods while limiting the Purple Knights to eight and 10.
Thomas scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half while Beaver had nine, Lindsey eight and Chan seven.
After leading 4-0 to start the game, it took the Tigers nearly three quarters to catch and go ahead of the Knights. That came when Thomas hit consecutive 3-point field goals and Lindsey sank a free throw in the final two minutes of the third period to produce a 45-44 lead at the end of the quarter.
St. Augustine got to within one twice more in the fourth period, but never closer than five after Beaver hit a field goal for a 58-52 lead with 1:35 remaining.
“We got some crucial stops down the stretch and my guys fought,’’ Holy Cross coach Mister Kirkwood said. “(Competing) was one thing I said we had to do along with playing defense and rebounding.
“Our strategy stayed the same throughout, play possession by possession. There is no magic story. We played one possession at a time. You get a stop and you attack and get a score. That’s always been our motto.’’
The host Purple Knights were led by guard Darius Henry who scored 17 first-half points, including 15 via five three-point field goals to help build a 23-11 advantage. That lead reached 15 three times before the first half ended in a 36-24 advantage by St. Aug.
“There isn’t much I can say, they outplayed us in the second half,’’ St. Augustine coach Mitchell Johnson said. “They executed and we didn’t make the shots and stops when we needed to.’’