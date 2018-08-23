Hahnville High School head football coach Nick Saltaformaggio has been suspended for the first four games of the season because of recruiting violations.
The LHSAA notified Hahnville of the penalties on Wednesday afternoon, according to an emailed statement from the St. Charles Parish Public Schools.
According to the statement, the alleged violations were reported to the LHSAA by a private school where the student previously attended.
Sources have confirmed to The Advocate that the athlete in question is quarterback Andrew Robison, who played last season at Vandebilt Catholic.
Robison has been ruled ineligible for the season as well.
Robison passed for over 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns last season at Vandebilt Catholic.
He was expected to be a key addition to Hahnville, adding a key piece to an offense that graduated running back Anthony "Pooka" Williams off last year's team that reached the Class 5A state championship game. Williams, now at the University of Kansas, was named Louisiana's Mr. Football last season.
Saltaformaggio, entering his fifth season at Hahnville after leading East Jefferson to the 4A state title in 2013, will also have to complete the LHSAA handbook certification course.
Saltaformaggio has compiled a 39-14 record in his four seasons at Hahnville, including last season when he guided the Tigers to the championship game for the first time since 2003.
Hahnville has also been assessed a $2,500 fine for the violations.
The school has filed an emergency appeal and is requesting that the LHSAA inform the school of the determining factors for the ruling.
"As a school system with students' best interests at heart, we feel that the sanctions issued by LHSAA are excessive and detrimental to the student-athlete, the football team, and entire school community," said Stevie Crovetto, director of public information for St. Charles Parish Public Schools in the emailed statement.
Hahnville hosts Jesuit in a jamboree on Thursday night.
The Tigers open the regular season on August 31 against West Jefferson at Hoss Memtsas Stadium.