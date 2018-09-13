There were fireworks aplenty for Lusher on Thursday night, as the Lions rolled up 353 yards of offense in a 47-7 runaway win over Thomas Jefferson at Hoss Memtsas Stadium.
“We practiced to win and we executed tonight,” Lusher coach J.J. Smith said. “We needed this win, but more importantly the kids played like they wanted it. We had our opportunities and we took advantage of them.”
Miles Stewart lead all players with 121 yards from scrimmage — and his night could've been more dominant, as 117 yards and two touchdowns were negated by penalties.
Stewart bludgeoned the Jaguars on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, when he raced around the right end for a 21-yard touchdown. He added a 14-yard touchdown run to stretch the Lions' lead to 34-7 with 7:10 remaining in the third quarter.
Thomas Jefferson (1-2) had few answers on defense and didn't help its own cause with several mistakes — none greater than when the Jaguars failed to field the second-half kickoff.
Their mistake set up Lusher (1-2) for the go-ahead score.
Brian Johnson led the Jaguars with 43 yards rushing and a touchdown on seven carries. He also added five tackles defensively in an attempt to slow down the Lions offense.
“We left points on the field and it hurt us,” Thomas Jefferson coach Kevin Kelley said. “We had the opportunity to go ahead early but couldn’t take advantage of it.”
Arnold Little found Seth Hunter for 41-yard touchdown to extend the score to 41-7, putting the game far out of reach. Quinten Crump rushed in from 1 yard out for the final touchdown.
The Lions seized momentum following a big play on special teams to secure a 14-point lead going into halftime.
Nursing a 14-7 lead, Lusher recovered a muffed punt, setting up a touchdown. Little hit Chad Britton on a pump-and-go for 45 yards, and the Lions took a commanding 21-7 lead.
It was quite a turn from the game's beginning, when the Jaguars took a 7-0 first-quarter lead on a Seth Jackson 4-yard touchdown.
Lusher answered on the ensuing drive when Stewart sprinted in from 15 yards out, tying the game at 7 with under two minutes left in the opening quarter. Stewart broke the tie after he rushed in from 1 ard out for his second touchdown of the evening.
Britton finished his night with six catches for 115 yards and one touchdown, while Hunter added another score for 59 yards on three catches.