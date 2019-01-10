Bryan Crayton is excited. Really excited. As in bubbling over with excitement.
As a Harvey native, Crayton has returned to his childhood stomping grounds where he is tackling his first head coaching assignment as the new leader of the West Jefferson Buccaneers.
Crayton, 32, officially began his duties Monday as school reopened following the Christmas and New Year holiday break.
“Excitement is the No. 1 word I can use to describe how I feel, to be able to come here and help build this program back into the winning tradition it is known for,’’ Crayton said.
A former All-District linebacker at Ehret, Crayton brings six seasons of coaching experience to his new post, including the past five years served as a defensive coordinator at Landry-Walker and Ehret.
Crayton replaces Cyril Crutchfield, who resigned in early November following a 4-6 season that culminated a four-year run which produced no district championships, no state playoff appearances, no winning seasons and a composite record of 17-23.
The Buccaneers were a collective 0-12 versus District 8-5A’s top three teams, Ehret, Landry-Walker and Chalmette, during Crutchfield’s tenure after being a perennial power under former coaches Marcus Scott, Hank Tierney and Henry Crosby. West Jefferson’s last advance to the playoffs was in 2013 under Scott, who now is at Ehret.
“There’s a lot of tradition here,’’ Crayton said. “There’s a lot of things that people may not know about this program. I remember when they used to pull out the extra bleachers in the end zone for the Ehret-West Jeff game. I remember the people (standing) on the (West Bank Expressway) high rise trying to watch the game.
“I remember those things from when I was a kid. So when this opportunity came about, it was a no-brainer for me. I’m a West Bank kid from Harvey. I had to do what I could to get over here. I was so excited when I learned I got the job.’’
Chosen in mid-December, Crayton was among two finalists, along with Belle Chasse offensive coordinator Wesley Mire, who were selected from a group of six applicants interviewed by a school-appointed committee directed by Athletic Director Mary Carter.
“Bryan did a tremendous job in his interview,’’ said Tierney, now the head coach at Ponchatoula, who served as a member of West Jefferson’s interview committee. “He was a very good player at Ehret. We (Ponchatoula) played (Ehret) three years ago in week three of the playoffs. Bryan was the defensive coordinator on that team. He did a good job. I was very impressed in how good they played.’’
Crayton served as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Landry-Walker last season when the Charging Buccaneers finished 7-5 and advanced to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Crayton spent the previous five seasons at Ehret where he began as a volunteer assistant coaching linebackers in 2013 before being promoted to defensive coordinator for his final four seasons before leaving the Marrero school following the departure of Corey Lambert as head coach.
Ehret advanced to the state playoffs in all five of his seasons coaching at his alma mater and compiled a record of 39-14 during his four years as coordinator. The Patriots advanced to the Class 5A finals and quarterfinals in 2015 and 2016.
Crayton also coached current and future LSU linebackers Michael Divinity and Donte’ Starks.
In his West Jefferson interview, Tierney said, Crayton “really did a tremendous job in his presentation. He’s very personable. He just really, really came across well. As someone who has (coached) in that district, who was a kid from the area, we felt like he could really be a successful coach and do a great job with the program. I’m sure he will do a great job.’’
Crayton was a three-year starter in football at Ehret as an inside linebacker and an All-District selection in his final season in 2004 when the Patriots went undefeated in the regular season and advanced to the Class 5A state playoffs as a No. 1 seed before being upset in the quarterfinals. Crayton played college football as an outside linebacker at Missouri Valley College from which he graduated with a degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing.
“Bryan was an inside linebacker for us and he was like (having) another coach on the field,’’ Billy North, Crayton’s former coach at Ehret, said. “He was a hard worker. He was very committed and very smart. He played college football and did a good job there.
“West Jeff has got a fine football coach, but an even finer young man. He really is a good young man. I think he’s going to do a great job. He’s great fellow.’’
“We’re coming in and taking things one day at a time,’’ Crayton said. “We want to get back to work to get this program back to a winning tradition to the tradition it holds. I want to get the community back involved so that they know their Buccaneers are back to work. We’re going to get after it one day at a time. We want to concentrate on academics and life. This is not about building football teams. I want to build a program.
“I want to do my best to teach these young men how to be better young men. Everything we do in athletics and in football is a reflection of life. In athletics, the disciplines, the principles, the character-building, the things that we teach these young men while they are playing are the things that are going to carry them beyond the football field and after they leave the hallways of West Jeff and into life.’’
Crayton presently is planning the program’s offseason schedule for conditioning, for study halls and ACT preparation and for spring practice in addition to speaking with staff members who are interested in remaining. But no staff hires have been made.
Although he primarily has coached for programs that employed odd fronts on defense and Spread offenses, there won’t be any decisions made on schemes until an assessment of the personnel is completed.
“The biggest thing we have to do is changing the mindset, changing the culture,’’ Crayton said. “There hasn’t been a lot of success here recently. I hate to define success by wins and losses because only one team is going to win a state championship. Only one team is going to win a district championship.
“So we have to change the culture, change the mindset. Not only of the students, not only of the athletes, but also the administration, the people of the community, the parents. We want everyone to know that this is West Jeff. We’re not talking about some school that started a year ago. There is a lot of tradition here. There is a lot of richness in this school, in this field house. We want to back to those days, those glory days.’’