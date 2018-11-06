Cyril Crutchfield has resigned as head football coach at West Jefferson.
But retired? No.
“I decided I need to move forward with a new opportunity,’’ Crutchfield said Tuesday after announcing his decision to his players Thursday before his team’s season-ending 34-33 District 8-5A win against East Jefferson at Hoss Memtsas Stadium.
“(Resigning) had been on my mind,’’ said Crutchfield, one of the state’s most successful coaches during 13 seasons at St. Augustine, South Plaquemines and Port Sulphur. “As a coach you want to build relationships with your players and you want to help kids get into mainstream society. But at the end of the day being a coach also is about wins and losses. I have not gotten it done here.’’
Crutchfield, 52, compiled a 17-23 record in four seasons at West Jefferson that produced no district championships, no state playoff appearances and records of 5-5, 5-5, 3-7 and a culminating mark of 4-6 in 2018. The Buccaneers were a collective 0-12 versus Ehret, Landry-Walker and Chalmette, District 8-5A’s top three programs.
Crutchfield arrived at West Jefferson in 2015 following 13 highly successful seasons at St. Augustine, South Plaquemines and Port Sulphur that produced a record of 127-45 with three state championships, five appearances in the state finals and a total of eight trips to the semifinals.
“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve found that losses seem to linger on longer and are harder to deal with than they were before,’’ Crutchfield said. “Especially having experienced the success that I have, losses eat away at your insides. They last longer.
“But, ultimately, all of this falls on me. So the timing was right for me to move on.’’
With a career record of 144-68, Crutchfield said he already has received some unofficial contacts from three schools he declined to name that are considering making coaching changes. He said he plans to finish the school year at West Jefferson as a teacher.
West Jefferson began advertising the coaching vacancy Monday after receiving Crutchfield’s letter of resignation as coach on Friday, Athletic Director Mary Carter said. The Harvey school also began receiving preliminary inquiries from outside the school on Friday.
Buccaneers assistant Travis Stanley also has expressed interest in the position, Carter said.
“We’re anticipating quite a few people (applying),’’ Carter said. “We’re looking for a person who is looking forward to being the head coach at West Jefferson. And it’s not just about football. We want to have someone who’s interested in being at West Jefferson long term.’’
Although no time frame has been set, the next most immediate step involves forming a committee of comprised of herself and other West Jeff coaches, parents and community members to interview candidates.
“We want to move as expeditiously as we can for the kids, so we won’t have a lapse in the offseason,’’ Carter said.
Crutchfield compiled a record of 22-12 during three seasons as coach at St. Augustine where he coached NFL and LSU running back Leonard Fournette and directed the Purple Knights to a Catholic League championship in his second season in 2013.
The Knights earned a No. 1 seed in the Division I playoffs and advanced to the state semifinals that season prior to Crutchfield and the all-boys Catholic school mutually agreeing to part ways in November of 2014.
In 10 seasons at Port Sulphur and South Plaquemines, which became a consolidation of Port Sulpur, Buras and Boothville-Venice high schools following Hurricane Katrina, Crutchfield directed those programs to three Class 1A state championships in 2002, 2007 and 2008 with a near three-peat in 2009, losing in the state finals.
The Bronchos and then Hurricanes advanced to the state semifinals or further seven times with five appearances in the finals in addition to the three state crowns prior to the Plaquemines Parish School System terminating Crutchfield as a coach in April of 2010 based on allegations of using profane language in front of students and a fellow teacher. Crutchfield was retained as a teacher and bus driver.
Crutchfield additionally spent two years teaching and coaching at now defunct L.B. Landry during the 2010-11 and 2011-12 school years when the Algiers school re-opened following Hurricane Katrina. Landry played no varsity opponents under Crutchfield during the rebuilding of the program in the 2010 and 2011 seasons.
“The (West Jeff) kids loved him and were upset at his departure,’’ Carter said. “I thought Crutchfield did a great job. He had some challenges here. We had a young team. But he didn’t make excuses. He took the blame for (everything). He didn’t put the blame on anyone else."