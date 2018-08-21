It’s jamboree week, people! That means only one more week before we finally strap it on for real.
In this last column before the start of real football (the much-anticipated parish power rankings begin next week), I decided to pick the most important regular-season game on the schedule for each of our area schools. I also offer my best-case and worst-case takes on each team's season record.
Here we go ...
Archbishop Hannan: Oct. 19 against Albany. The start to the 2017 season may be a repeat for Scott Wattigny’s squad in 2018. Hannan started last season a hot 7-0, only to lose two of its last three games of the regular season. That first loss came against Albany.
Can the Hawks handle the success that many (myself included) have predicted to start the 2018 campaign and learn their lessons once league play begins? We will find out.
BEST CASE: 9-1
WORST CASE: 7-3
Covington: Sept. 28 at Slidell. The oldest gridiron rivalry in St. Tammany Parish will be the true measuring stick for coach Greg Salter’s Lions. By that time, we'll have a grasp on whether the unproven talent for Covington is good to go.
BEST CASE: 7-3
WORST CASE: 5-5
Fontainebleau: Aug. 31 against Lakeshore. No skirting it here: The season opener is the most important game of the season for coach Chris Blocker’s squad. Fontainebleau hopefully will have named its starting quarterback, and the young Bulldogs will get a chance to show if they are better than last year’s disappointing season.
BEST CASE: 6-4
WORST CASE: 2-8
Lakeshore: Aug. 31 against Fontainebleau. The most important games of the season for both Fontainebleau and Lakeshore are against each other. Lakeshore has never beaten Fontainebleau in The Dawg Pound. There are many questions in terms of starters at new positions for coach Craig Jones’ squad to answer. If those questions are answered in a good way in Week 1, it could be another big year off of La. 1088.
BEST CASE: 10-0
WORST CASE: 7-3
Mandeville: Sept. 28 at Ponchatoula. By Week 5 (Week 4 on the field for the Skippers because of an off week Sept. 14), we will know whether it will be a transition year for the Hutch Gonzales offense and Eric Rebaudo defense, or if Mandeville can be a contender for the 6-5A crown.
BEST CASE: 6-3 (remember Mandeville only plays nine games)
WORST CASE: 4-5
Northlake Christian: Sept. 21 at Springfield. So many questions surround the Wolverines heading into 2018, and the first is who will take a majority of the snaps under center. After back-to-back home games in Week 2 and 3, the Wolverines hit the road to open league play at Springfield. Coach Anthony Agresta’s squad better have an answer by then.
BEST CASE: 6-4
WORST CASE: 3-7
Northshore: Oct. 12 against Hammond. The home game against the Tornadoes will be a good measuring stick of whether the Panthers are to make a second consecutive trip to the Class 5A state playoffs. You can make a legitimate case that Northshore could be 5-1 heading into this game. If that is true, watch out: The Panthers could be hosting a postseason game. But if it’s not, the game against the Tornadoes could be just what Mike Bourg’s squad needs to get back on track.
BEST CASE: 7-3
WORST CASE: 5-5
Pearl River: Oct. 19 hosts Salmen. There was literally no other game to circle on the calendar for Joe Harris’ squad other than this one. Pearl River will start off hot again, possibly 5-1 (with a loss to Hahnville). Is this the year that the Rebels finally break through and win an 8-4A contest? The Oct. 19 game against Salmen will be their first chance.
BEST CASE: 7-2 (remember Pearl River only plays nine games)
WORST CASE: 5-4
Pope John Paul II: Sept. 14 at Archbishop Hannan. By Week 3 of the Charlie Cryer coaching era, I believe we will have a better understanding of where things stand for the Jaguars. Winnable games on the road at Westminster Christian and at home against St. Patrick’s, of Biloxi, Miss., precede the trip across the parish to take on the Hawks.
BEST CASE: 5-5
WORST CASE: 1-9
Salmen: Nov. 2 at Lakeshore. If the chalk holds in 8-4A, the regular-season finale for the Spartans will be a repeat of the 2017 season, as they will be battling Lakeshore again in the de facto 8-4A championship game.
BEST CASE: 8-2
WORST CASE: 5-5
Slidell: Oct. 19 against St. Paul’s. My alma mater (Class of 1999) is the definition of a team that I cannot get a read on. On paper, the talent is there on both sides of the ball. Slidell is more than capable of going 9-1. The problem is, it is also more than capable of letting the bottom drop out and going 4-6. Only time will tell. It’s been a long time since Slidell has beaten St. Paul’s. If the Tigers are going to live up to expectations, this has to be the year.
BEST CASE: 9-1
WORST CASE: 4-6
St. Paul’s: Sept. 21 at Northshore. The significance of this game is that it's the game after the matchup against Christian Brothers out of Tennessee. Using Ken Sears’ own words, the Wolves were beat up after the loss to Christian Brothers last season, and it hurt them in the rest of their 2017 schedule. Can the Wolves remain healthy after hitting the road to face them again in 2018?
BEST CASE: 7-3
WORST CASE: 5-5
