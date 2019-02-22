The Martin L. King Jaguars made just enough free throws in the game's final seconds to hold off Rapides 68-65 in a Class 2A playoff game Friday at King.
The Jaguars (24-13) advanced to the second round.
“We've been off almost two weeks since district (11-2A) play ended, so we played well in spots,” King coach James Mack said. “We missed free throws at the end, and that kept (Rapides) in it, but I thought our defense at the end of the game was the difference.”
After the score was tied 62-62 with 1:23 remaining, the Jaguars sank sank two of four free throws. However, King center Sean Franklin rebounded a missed second foul shot by guard Markie Swearington with 50.5 seconds remaining, then alertly passed the ball back out to guard Juan Brown. Brown was fouled with 45.6 seconds left and sank both free throws for a 66-62 lead.
The Mustangs then committed a back-court violation, and King forward Javone Johnson's free throw pushed it to 67-62 with 33.1 seconds left.
Rapides' Ky'juwon Jones made a half-court shot with 25.4 seconds left while trying to draw a foul, and that cut the lead to 67-65. However, Swearington sank one of two foul shots five seconds later. Rapides had a final chance to tie the score, but Terrick Clark's 3-point attempt was blocked by King's Raney Gardner at the buzzer.
“It was a good, competitive hard-fought playoff game,” Rapides coach Travis Broussard said. “We didn't make enough plays to get it done. We missed free throws and turned the ball over, but that's partly on (King's) defense.
“(Swearington) is a great player. He made some plays at the end.”
Despite being in foul trouble all game, Swearington had a game-high 25 points. He had three fouls in the first half and finished the game with four. Johnson scored 20 points, mostly on drives to the basket and fast-break layups.
Jones led the Mustangs with 21 points, and Frederick Batiste scored 19.