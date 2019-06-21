The program’s founding father and only head coach Thomas Jefferson football has known has departed from the Jefferson Parish Public Schools System’s magnet school.
Kevin Kelly resigned as a teacher and coach at Jefferson at the end of May to join Chalmette as an assistant coach in baseball and football.
Kelly, 53, served 11 years at the West Bank school where he helped establish the football program in 2008 and then served one year in charge of the fledgling junior varsity program prior to the Jaguars beginning competition in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
Kelly compiled a 38-62 record in 10 varsity seasons while directing the Jaguars to the state playoffs in 2013, 2014 and 2016. The Jaguars went 28-21 in five successive seasons spanning 2012-2016.
Five of Kelly’s 10 varsity teams finished with .500 records or better in the regular season highlighted by 7-2, 5-4 and 6-3 marks in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
Jefferson declined to participate in the playoffs the past two seasons despite being an automatic qualifier due to the team’s respective records of 1-9 in 2018 and 3-7 in 2017.
“I just want to coach and teach,’’ Kelly said. “I’m leaving Jefferson Parish more than I’m leaving Thomas Jefferson. Thomas Jefferson will always be special for me because I started the program.
“I’ve had some really good assistant coaches, who I thank, along with some other really good people who I worked with. I had great kids and good administrations.
“We’ve put like 11 or 12 kids in colleges who went on to play college football. So it’s a special school. We’ve got college coaches from all across the country who come there because they know our kids have good grades and every now and then we have a (college prospect type) player. So it’s a good program.’’
Kenny Bush, head football coach at Higgins this past season and a former Jefferson assistant coach, has been hired as the Jaguars new head coach, Kelly said.
With 26 years of coaching experience, Kelly said he grew weary of all of the administrative and non-football related duties involved in being a JPPSS head coach and looked forward to ending his prep teaching and coaching career where it started, at Chalmette.
Kelly is scheduled to coach freshman football for the Owls and serve as a varsity baseball assistant under old friend Mike Thomas.
“In Jefferson Parish, head coaches have to fund raise, they have to drive the bus, they have to maintain the bus,’’ Kelly said. “They have to keep their books straight like an accountant or they get in trouble. It’s ridiculous. So I’ve had enough of that.
“Head coaches are always going to be busy. But, Good Lord, I found myself worrying about that stuff more than coaching. And that’s not a good thing. So I’m just going to coach and teach, which is what I’m supposed to be doing. Chalmette is a good place to work.’’
Kelly assumed direction of Jefferson’s program following four years spent at East Jefferson as a teacher and varsity assistant under the late Henry Rando. Kelly coached 4 years at De La Salle prior to joining EJ following a seven-year stint as an assistant coach in football, baseball and track at Chalmette.
Kelly compiled records of 6-4 and 6-1 against Haynes and Ben Franklin, two schools which share academic and athletic resources similar to Jefferson.
“I’m going to take pride in being a winner against Ben Franklin and Haynes,’’ Kelly said. “We at Thomas Jefferson think that those (schools) are our only ‘equal’ opponents, because they’re both advanced academies. Those are the schools that go through the same challenges as we do and we’ve been successful against them.’’
Kelly was credited with affectionately dubbing the annual Haynes-Jefferson pairing as “The Nerd Bowl.’’
“The rivalry between Haynes and Thomas Jefferson is always fun. Every year, it’s a blast,’’ Kelly said.
“Kevin is a very professional coach,’’ said Carl Nini, Director of Athletics and Physical Education for JPPSS. “He’s very dependable. He’s been a great role model for the kids and he will be truly missed by the students at Thomas Jefferson and the Jefferson Parish Schools athletic department as well.
“We wish him the best in his future endeavors. And we understand the reasons in his personal decisions for resigning. He will be missed. He was somebody that we could always depend upon and count on to do a fine job and work with the kids. And we knew they were in good hands when he was working with them.’’
“I don’t have that much longer to retirement, six to 10 years,’’ Kelly said. “I wanted to go back to Chalmette High and eventually retire where I started. It’s a great place to work with good people. So it just felt right.’’