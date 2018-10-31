It was a special Wednesday afternoon for the fifth-seeded Ben Franklin as the Falcons not only began playoff action, but also held their annual senior night.
If their performance on the day was any indication, they’ll be sticking around the Division II playoffs for a long time.
Grace Allen picked up eight kills and 10 digs, Darian Duroncelet finished with a team-leading 10 kills and Ben Franklin rolled past 28th-seeded East Jefferson 25-12, 25-7, 25-15.
The Falcons (36-8) were able to get all of their seniors in the game at one point or another, never trailed or tied at any point and held a significant advantage throughout.
“I think we’re starting to get our groove back,” Falcons coach Jodie Pullizzano said. “We’ve been fighting some injuries and stuff throughout the season so this is a good time to peak.”
Allen, one of the seniors honored on the evening, concurred with her coach’s statements.
“Everyone seems to be getting their confidence back again,” she said. “I feel like we’re working more as a unit now that we’re all getting back to feeling better.”
The Warriors (15-17) will be going home now, but coach Cherri Desporte was more focused on celebrating her own seniors one last time.
“The younger players have some tough shoes to fill with the seniors we have leaving,” Desporte said. “We’ve got a good group rising up from our (junior varsity) who I believe have learned from the seniors that we have now.
"Hopefully they’ll be able to get us back to the playoffs because this is the first time we’ve been here in, I can’t tell you how long. Most importantly, though, is that we made the playoffs with these seniors because these girls have been together since sixth grade so that was really special to see.”
Ben Franklin got out to a big lead in the first set 21-8. The Warriors made a comeback attempt and scored the last two points but dropped the set to Franklin 25-12.
The second set was never in question as the Falcons scored the first six points of the game on their way to a convincing 25-7 win.
The third set was the closest the Warriors came as Pullizzano played all of her seniors at some point. The Warriors never got closer than one, however, as the Falcons took the set 25-15.
Up next, Ben Franklin plays the winner of No. 12 Terrebonne vs. No. 21 ranked Karr match.
Pulizzano said she thought her team would be up to the challenge.
“We take it one game at a time,” she said. “We’ll take who we get on Saturday. I think we’ll come out strong. We work hard all season in order to put yourself in a position to be the home team so I think we have a good chance.”