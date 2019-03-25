Northlake Christian's softball team continuing one of the program's best starts easily defeated Loranger 15-2 Monday night in nondistrict action in Covington.
The game was called in the fifth inning because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Northlake Christian wasted little time, pushing across five runs in their first at-bat.
After Loranger opened the inning walking the bases loaded, Clea Davis launched a two-run double to center field, scoring Zarianna Bickham and KeraGrace Watts to make it 2-0 Wolverines. After Brooke Narretto was hit by a pitch to load the bases, with one out Kaylyn Addison was hit by a pitch scoring Cheyene Jenkins. Second baseman Lauren Thebold followed with a two-run single , scoring Davis and Narretto.
Catcher Sasha King made it 6-0 in the second inning with a two-out double, and Jenkins drove in another run an inning later with an RBI double.
The Wolverines put the game out of reach in the fourth inning, sending 11 batters to the plate, pushing across seven runs on seven hits. Watts, Jenkins, Davis, King and Addison all collected RBIs in the fourth inning.
“It was one of those games where you really just have to try and keep your focus and energy level up at all times,” Davis said. “Our focus is on the ultimate goal at the end of the season, returning to Sulphur and the state tournament.
“Games like this you just know you have to come out and take care of business. I thought we did that well today.”
Loranger scored single runs in the third and fourth innings. Back-to-back hits with one out by Madison Short and Kamryn Loupe, who lined an RBI double in left field, accounted for the first run. Loranger’s second run came in the fourth when Natalie Prevost led off with a walk and scored when Karen Berger hit into a double play.
In the circle, Narretto picked up the win, going three innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out one and not walking a batter.
Watts pitched the fourth inning, allowing an earned run in two innings.
The Wolverines (8-3, 1-0) return to 9-2A action on Tuesday at Pope John Paul II while Loranger (4-10-1, 1-3), which lost its fifth consecutive game, also returns to league play Tuesday at home against Archbishop Hannan.