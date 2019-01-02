John Curtis took a 13-point lead over Ellender in the first quarter, but saw the advantage shrink to three points early in the third quarter Wednesday.
Then the Patriots started getting to the basket and rebuilt their lead. Eventually Curtis pulled away to a 54-37 victory in a first-round game of the girls platinum bracket of the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic at the Alario Center.
“We saw how aggressive they were and we had to execute better in our offense so we started to slow it down and look for better looks,” said Curtis’ Jerkalia Jordan, who had a game-high 18 points. “We started to pull away a little bit.”
Ellender scored the first six points of the third quarter to get within 25-22. Jordan was fouled driving to the basket and made one of two free throws.
Salma Bates fed Abryhia Irons inside and Irons made two free throws after being fouled. Jordan scored on a drive and Diamond Smith made a layup to give Curtis a 32-22 lead.
Ellender fought back as J’Lisha Holly made a steal and layup and Carly Anderson and Terris McKay each made a free throw.
Jordan converted a three-point play on a drive and Smith made a steal and a layup to help Curtis build a 37-28 lead after three quarters. The lead was never fewer than nine points in the fourth quarter.
“We knew we were going to come out a little sluggish,” Curtis coach Barbara Farris said. “We haven’t played (in 11 days) and all we’ve been doing is practicing on break.”
Irons added 14 points and Maya Washington had 11 for Curtis (13-3). Tanisha Hester led Ellender (9-10) with 11 points.
Jordan scored eight points as Curtis led by 13 before settling for a 19-8 win after the first quarter.
But Curtis got off to slow starts in the next two quarters and Farris called timeout during both scoring droughts.
It went scoreless for nearly four minutes to start the second quarter and Ellender got within 25-16 at halftime. It went scoreless for nearly three minutes as Ellender got within three.
“Sometimes you can wait and let them figure it out,” Farris said, “but I saw them looking a little lost, we weren’t being efficient, we were turning the ball over and fouling unnecessarily. I said we just need to take a second, refocus and get back to our game plan.”