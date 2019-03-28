After spearheading the schools’ basketball teams’ first trips to the state semifinals in their first seasons of varsity action, two of KIPP Booker T. Washington’s most impactful student-athletes were given one last honor.
Sophomore Tyrese Johnson and Ra’Nae Tumblin were named to their respective boys and girls Class 1A All-State basketball second teams by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association announced Thursday.
The pride of Uptown: KIPP Booker T. Washington reignites historic program as first varsity season ends
Johnson, who averaged 17.5 points per game, led his squad to a 24-15 record. That record included a 12-game winning streak that spanned the final eight games of the regular season along with their trip to the state title game, where they fell to eventual victors North Central. But they also proved the biggest cinderella of the state tournament as the lowest-seeded team to make a semifinal in any division or class after knocking off top-seeded White Castle 68-62 on the road in the quarterfinals.
Lincoln Prep’s Chanse Robinson was named the the boys' Most Outstanding Player, while North Central’s Apphia Jordan was honored as the Coach of the Year.
Tumblin led the girls team to a 20-12 mark, including winning seven of their final eight games to end the regular season to help secure the No. 2 seed in Class 1A, which they rode to the semis in Alexandria before falling to Elton 38-34.
Lafayette Christian’s Bre’ Porter was selected as the Most Outstanding Player, while Elton’s Roland Lacomb was voted the Coach of the Year.