Just a couple weeks after the school’s men’s basketball program landed one of New Orleans’ top talents in Sophie B. Wright senior Charlie Russell, the Green Wave football program picked up a verbal commitment from one of the best upcoming senior quarterback prospects in the Crescent City.
Months after throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and rushing for more than 1,000 more while leading Country Day to the program’s deepest playoff run during his junior campaign, Justin Ibieta announced his plans to attend Tulane Friday night on Twitter.
“COMMITTED TO TULANE!!! Looking forward to competing for championships in the AAC! #RollWave” he wrote.
The three-sport star who helped push a senior-laden Cajuns basketball team to the Division III state title back in March and was a solid threat on the diamond for the baseball team this spring also had offers from South Alabama and Northwestern State. Ibieta had also paid visits to Louisville and Kentucky in April for team scrimmages before watching Tulane’s as well a week later. He reportedly had also picked up interest from Tennessee and LSU.
This fall, the 6-foot-4 220-pound quarterback went 191-for-295 under center for 2,870 yards and 38 touchdowns while rushing 147 times for 1,023 yards and 17 more scores on the ground. He was named the Class 2A Outstanding Offensive Player of the Year in the state by the LSWA during his second year as a starter while the Cajuns offense averaged more than 43 points per game and won their first 11 games before falling 57-54 to Catholic-N.I. in the Division III semifinals.
His arrival would make him the second Ibieta athlete currently competing at Tulane, with his older sister Jenna on the school’s volleyball team. His father, Juan, played baseball for the Green Wave back in the 1990’s.
Ibieta becomes Tulane’s second Class of 2020 commitment after the Green Wave landed Kentwood athlete Cornelius Dyson a week ago. He joins a quarterback group at Tulane that could include current senior Keon Howard, who still currently has two years of eligibility left, along with redshirt sophomore Dane Ledford, redshirt junior P.J. Hurts, redshirt freshmen Christian Daniels and Josh Holl.