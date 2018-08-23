While both coaches acknowledged postgame that it was just a dress rehearsal, John Ehret's 13-8 jamboree win over East St. John had all the makings of an edge-of-your-seat thriller.
The Wildcats made a game of it late as the defense forced a safety on a botched punt attempt by Ehret, closing the gap to 13-8 with just more a minute remaining at Hoss Memtas Stadium in Harvey.
East St. John then intercepted a Patriots pass with 53 seconds remaining with a chance to take the lead.
ESJ quarterback Dasmain Crosby scrambled to the Patriots 15-yard line, but four straight incompletions ended the Wildcats' comeback bid.
Ehret senior quarterback Travis Mumphrey was steady all game. Mumphrey's 9-yard touchdown run put the Patriots ahead 13-0 at the start of the second half. He finished 6 of 10 through the air for 101 yards.
“We have a lot of things that we need to work on,” Mumphrey said. “We have a big game (at West Monroe) opening week and we now know exactly what we need to correct.”
Both teams started a bit shaky. After trading punts, the Patriots kicked their offense in gear.
Mumphrey found his favorite target Deron Coleman for a 16-yard completion down to the Wildcats’ 11-yard line.
Two plays later, Damond Leonard exploded up the middle untouched for a 11-yard touchdown, giving Ehret a 6-0 lead going into halftime.
East St. John failed to get anything going on its final two drives of the first half, much to the dismay of coach Marcus Scott.
“We played one of the better teams in the state and while I'm happy with effort, we have a lot of things to improve on,” Scott said. “We did a lot of damage to ourselves, so we just have to correct that.”