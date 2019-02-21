Pretty, no. Gritty, yes.
For the two weeks leading up to Thursday night's 60-53 double-overtime victory against Scotlandville in the Division I state quarterfinals, Mount Carmel coach Jamie Thomatis had hammered a message into the psyche of her team. Little did she know how prophetic the message would be.
Trailing for the entire first half, the Lady Cubs finally found their stride in the second half as sophomore guard Miranda Strassel scored 18 of her career-high 28 points after the break at the Mount Carmel gym to help subdue the stubborn Lady Hornets from Baton Rouge.
Mount Carmel (21-9) used an 11-4 run in the second overtime to advance to the Division I semifinals for the first time since 2016 when Thomatis directed the Lady Cubs to a Class 5A championship.
Making its third consecutive Division I state quarterfinals appearance, third-seeded Mount Carmel now advances to face two-time reigning state champion John Curtis in next week's state tournament at Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria.
“I had been telling the girls, ‘It doesn’t have to be pretty. It just has to be gritty,’ ” a relieved Thomatis said. “That pretty much encompasses what happened. It was really a tough (game) and the girls showed a lot of grit. Both teams really showed a lot of grit.”
The teams had produced a 4-4 stalemate in the first overtime period after a rebound and putback by Scotlandville guard Autumn Spears at the buzzer ended regulation in a 45-45 tie.
In the second overtime, Mount Carmel guards Abby Barbaro and Jordan Berry hit three free throws that Strassel followed with a fastbreak layup and her fourth 3-point basket to put the Cubs ahead for good at 57-53 with 1:09 remaining.
Berry added two more free throws and Taylor Wilkins a third to account for the final margin.
“It was amazing,” Strassel said of the game. “I wouldn’t want to do this any other team. You could see the fight in this team. We wanted to go to Alexandria. This is what we worked for all season. We weren’t going to let it it slip away.’’
Berry finished with 15 points for the Cubs with 13 of that total coming in the four periods of the second half. Wilkins scored nine points, but contributed even bigger totals with 15 rebounds and three steals.
Sixth-seeded Scotlandville (8-21) was led by center Ashanti Lavergne and Spears with 16 and 13 points respectively. The 6-foot-4 Lavergne, a South Alabama signee, also had 14 rebounds and four blocked shots while helping the Lady Hornets take first-half leads of 11-5 and 18-16 at the end of periods one and two.
Third-seeded Mount Carmel and No. 1 seed Curtis split their two-game series in District 9-5A Catholic League play. The Cubs have won four straight games and six of their last seven with their lone loss during that stretch being a 39-24 decision against Curtis at the Mount Carmel gym. The Cubs also defeated Curtis 45-44 on Jan. 10 at Curtis.
“There was no doubt in our minds,’’ Strassel said. “We were not losing this game. We wanted this game and we proved ourselves. The fight, that’s what these last two weeks were about, showing our fight. We wanted to show people that we deserve to go to Alexandria.’’