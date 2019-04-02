Cabria Lewis went out on top.
Three-time state champion. Class 4A state final MVP. And now Class 4A All-State first team, headlining the latest group honored by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
The Warren Easton senior guard averaged 12 points per game but carried her team through a tight state title game matchup with Benton, notching a game-high 22 points in the 58-49 victory in Alexandria, clinching the program’s third consecutive state championship.
As the lone New Orleans-area member of the LSWA first team, boys or girls, she was joined on the list of honorees by sophomore teammate Breanna Sutton, who scored 18 points per game for the Fighting Eagles this year. Salmen senior Ashanti Eden also made the list, averaging 22 points per game.
Cabrini’s Brionne Woods, Helen Cox’s Mya Phillips and Salmen’s Jatlen Henderson were named to the LSWA’s honorable mention list for the girls, while Lakeshore’s Hunter Dean was the lone boys Class 4A honoree on the honorable mention list.
Bossier senior Jacoby Decker was named the boys Most Outstanding Player, while DeRidder senior Domonique Davis was given the girls top honor. Breaux Bridge boys coach Chad Pourciau and Lee girls coach Valencia Wilson were selected as the Class 4A Coaches of the Year.