In the first half, it looked like the Sophie B. Wright Warriors didn’t stand a chance. By the end of the second half, it looked like Wright had traded places with its opponent because they were the ones doing the celebrating.
Gregory Hammond scored 20 points, Damiree Burns chipped in 16 and the Warriors overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Lee (Alabama) to advance to the second round of the Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic at the Alario Center in Westwego.
Wright (17-2) didn’t look like it would be going anywhere in the first half as it fell behind by double digits. From the midway point of the first quarter to the 5:57 mark of the second quarter, the Warriors didn’t manage a single point on offense as they struggled to find their shot.
The second half was a whole different ball game as Burns and Hammond got the ball rolling on offense with help from Dandrick Green, who added 13 points.
“It’s been a while since we played (in New Orleans),” Warriors coach Jason Bertrand said. “I think we were a little overly excited playing in front of family and friends once again. I figured we’d settle in because we are offensively gifted. I thought that at some point a run was going to be had and hopefully it would be by us and thankfully it ended up being us.”
The Generals got off to a commanding lead as Kobe Brown scored 17 points in the first half to set the pace. The Warriors defense stepped up in the second half, however, limiting Brown to six points the rest of the way, costing Lee the lead and the game.
“(Lee) is so good,” Bertrand said. “Their size caught us off guard early on in the first half. (Brown) was brilliant. I thought we made a few subtle adjustments in the second half. Because he was playing on the perimeter a lot, we decided to take the big kids off of him and let the small kids play him on the perimeter which kept us out of foul trouble and I thought that made a huge difference in the game.”
The game started off tied at 6-6 before Lee went on a 10-0 run to close the first quarter and take a 16-6 lead.
Brown’s offensive explosion continued into the second quarter while Burns was held to six points in the opening half, aiding Lee in going up 34-24.
The second half is when all of the adjustments started to make a difference as the Warriors went on a 9-2 run to start the second half. A dunk by Burns pulled Wright within 1 and a layup on the next possession gave them the lead. Lee managed to pull back ahead at 47-45.
Burns continued to feel the flow offensively and a jumper by Hammond gave the Warriors the lead for good.