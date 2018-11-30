For the third consecutive year, Karr is headed to the Superdome to play for the Class 4A state championship.
Playing at times in a driving rain, Karr's speed was too much for Neville to handle, and the Cougars defeated the Tigers 25-13 Friday at Behrman Stadium in a semifinal game between two storied programs.
Karr (15-0), the two-time defending 4A champion, won its 25th consecutive game and 42nd in 43 games. The Cougars will aim for a three-peat on Dec. 8 in the Dome against District 9-4A rival Easton, which beat Leesville 54-14 in the other semifinal on Friday at Pan American Stadium.
The Cougars beat the Eagles 21-20 in an epic regular-season battle at Behrman this season.
“It's going to be another tough test next week,” Brown said. “We have to go back to the drawing board. We have to be able to stop Warren Easton, scoring 54 points (Friday night). They're a hungry team; we have to be hungrier.”
Karr scored twice in each half and held Neville (10-3) to one score in each. Big plays were the difference.
“We knew we had to throw the ball long to win this game,” Karr coach Brice Brown said. “Even with the rain, we were not going to change what we do. We started slow with our running game, but it picked up for us in the second half.
“We had to make some adjustments.”
Leading by a touchdown entering the third quarter, Karr went 49 yards in six plays capped off by a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Leonard Kelly to sophomore wide receiver Destyn Pazon and 19-7 lead at 7:37 of the third quarter.
Kelly completed just eight of 17 passes, but three of those passes went deep, finishing with 218 yards and two touchdowns.
The Cougars' clinching touchdown came after another big play, a 40-yard punt return by wide receiver Aaron Anderson, a freshman. That set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Ahmad Antoine at 4:21 of the third quarter.
“No question, the big plays their quarterback and their receivers made were the difference in the game,” Neville coach Mickey McCarty said. “And they have big backs who run downfield well.”
Karr's defense certainly played a big part in the win. Although it gave up 374 total yards, including 215 rushing, the Cougars held the Tigers with three consecutive three-and-outs to start the second half. They also came up with three turnovers, and their pass rush made passing — the rain notwithstanding — very difficult.
Neville did get to 25-13 on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Thomas to Joshua Hopkins one play into the fourth quarter, but Karr never really was threatened in the second half. The Tigers advanced to the Karr 25 with two minutes left in the game, but their last-ditch effort failed.
“Penalties cost us and turnovers cost us,” McCarty said.
Neville had 10 penalties for 73 yards in the second half alone.
The Cougars led 13-7 at halftime on the strength of big plays, mostly long passes by Kelly. His second scoring pass of 73 yards to wide receiver Larry Junior, provided Karr with the halftime margin. That came after the Cougars took over at their 30 after Neville running back Max Hunter fumbled after a 22-yard run.
The Tigers seemed to surprise Karr with an onside kick to start the game, getting the ball at the Cougars 49. However, six plays later, Devin Bush intercepted Thomas, giving the Cougars the ball at their 43.
Kelly then completed a 55-yard pass to Anderson to the 2. Ronnie Jackson scored on the next play for a 7-0 lead at 8:21 of the first quarter.
Neville got the ball at its 45 after a punt. Two plays later, Thomas hit senior tight end Daelen Mitchell for a 42-yard scoring pass, tying the score at 2:57 in the first.
Karr was held to six yards rushing in the half, while Neville ground out 132, with Thomas getting 86 and Hunter 60. However, Kelly passed for 181 yards and the two touchdowns, on just five completions in 12 attempts.