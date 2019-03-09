LAKE CHARLES — You can have the best player put on a superior performance.
You can lead by five points with two minutes left in regulation, four with 20 seconds left in the first overtime and four with two minutes remaining in the second.
You can want it more. You can lead for more time than there is in a regulation high school basketball game.
But if you’re not the more aggressive, more efficient, more effective teams in those closing moments, you may find yourself on the losing end of a state championship battle.
“I told the team that we don’t get the bigger trophy today, but that was a championship effort,” said De La Salle boys basketball coach Paul Kelly minutes after his Cavaliers fell 77-72 to St. Thomas More in two overtimes in the Division II state title game Saturday.
“Sometimes in life, you do everything right, and it doesn’t go your way, and those are difficult lessons for all of us.”
The Cavaliers had the clear upper-hand early on, clogging the lane for a team that coach Danny Broussard said was less than stellar posting up, shooting 3-pointers and knocking down free throws all season.
De La Salle led 27-14 at halftime, surrendering just four points in the second quarter. And just when Broussard’s boys looked to be making good on his halftime challenge to cut the deficit to six by the end of the third, Cavaliers junior Jalen Ned began raining down 3-pointers, hitting two in the final 2:35 of the period to push it back to 13, 46-33.
Ned, who finished with a game-high 33 points on 11-of-15 shooting, knocked down his fourth 3-pointer to open to fourth quarter for the Cavaliers, but something in the Cougars’ full-court trap defense began to click. They created 11 turnovers in the 16 combined minutes of the fourth quarter and two overtimes, and they scored 16 of their 44 points off turnovers in that span.
Initiated by Reece Melancon’s corner 3-pointer with 2:59 to go to cut the deficit to five, the Cougars finished 5-of-9 from beyond the arc after starting 4-of-15. Carter Domingue’s 3pointer with 0:35 to go tied it at 55 to help send it into overtime.
“Sometimes when there’s so much pressure in a game … you can almost relax when you get down,” Kelly said. “You stop worrying about everything, and you just start firing the ball.”
Up four with 20 seconds left in the first extra period, De La Salle gave up its first field goal of the period, another 3-pointer to Melancon. St. Thomas More then tied it off a perfect pick-and-roll but was called for a block on the ensuing inbounds.
Cavalier junior Abiram Frye went to the line with two seconds to go and a chance to possibly win the game, but missed both.
Broussard, whose team had to bury their late chaplain Reverend O. Joe Breaux on Saturday before the game, had an inkling those wouldn’t fall.
“Someone said ‘those ain’t going in, God. Ain’t going in today,’” Broussard said. “Some divine intervention for a game like that today.”
De La Salle again led by four around the two-minute mark of the second overtime, but back-to-back quick buckets from Jaden Shelvin, who scored 24 points, gave them their final lead, 74-72, with 16 seconds left.
“I thought we won it twice, and St. Thomas More won it once,” Kelly said. “They won it when it counted.”