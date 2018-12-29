After the Country Day football team’s historical year that gave them a District 9-2A title, an undefeated regular season record and a trip to the Division III semifinals, two of the Cajuns’ biggest leaders were honored by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Junior quarterback Justin Ibieta was named the Class 2A Outstanding Offensive Player, while Joe Chango was named the Coach of the Year, headlining six New Orleans-area players honored by the LSWA in Class 2A.
Ibieta was named the District 9-2A Offensive MVP in his second season as a starter, accounting for 3,893 total yards with 55 total touchdowns. He completed 191 of 295 passes for 2,870 yards and 38 scores with just five interceptions. He rushed 147 times for 1,023 yards and 17 more touchdowns. Ibieta helped the offense average more than 43 points per game. The Cajuns won their first 11 games before falling 57-54 to Catholic–New Iberia in the Division III semifinals.
His top blocker, senior offensive lineman Victor Buoy was also named to the all-state team, along with senior defensive lineman Thomas Polinard, who recorded 77 tackles with two fumble recoveries, earning the District 9-2A defensive MVP honors.
Newman senior wideout Murray Calhoun was named to the team after catching 81 passes for 1,364 yards and 21 touchdowns, as was Newman senior linebacker Liam Rowan, who made 85 tackles, along with one sack and one interception.
Pope John Paul junior place-kicker Logan Klotz was also honored.
LSWA Class 2A All-State Football Team
OFFENSE
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl
WR Devonta Lee Amite 6-2 212 Sr.
WR Jared Simpson Vidalia 6-0 175 Sr.
WR Murray Calhoun Newman 6-1 185 Sr.
OL Leonard Hickman Many 6-4 303 Sr.
OL Alex Roy Notre Dame 5-10 220 Sr.
OL Jerry Mullen Catholic-NI 6-4 230 Sr.
OL O’Cyrus Torrence St. Helena 6-5 330 Sr.
OL Victor Bouy Country Day 6-0 220 Sr.
QB Justin Ibieta Country Day 6-5 215 Jr.
RB Noah Bourgeois Notre Dame 5-6 160 Sr.
RB Corey McKnight Amite 5-10 185 Jr.
RB Terrence Williams Many 6-0 230 So.
ATH Peter LeBlanc Catholic-NI 6-3 180 Sr.
PK Logan Klotz Pope John Paul 6-2 180 Jr.
DEFENSE
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Stats
DL Ishmael Sopsher Amite 6-4 285 Sr.
DL Myron Warren Many 6-4 245 Sr.
DL Thomas Polinard Country Day 6-2 235 Sr.
DL John Daigle Welsh 6-2 240 Sr.
LB Alec Iguess Welsh 6-0 175 Sr.
LB Liam Rowan Newman 6-1 220 Sr.
LB Qadry Jackson Amite 5-10 180 Sr.
LB Cody LeBlanc Notre Dame 5-10 210 Sr.
DB Derek Stingley Jr. Dunham 6-1 190 Sr.
DB Tavier Williams Many 6-3 171 Sr.
DB Jacob Dore Notre Dame 6-0 185 Jr.
DB Eric Reed Jr. Calvary Baptist 6-1 190 Jr.
KR Da’Ren Zeno Welsh 6-0 195 Sr.
P Brian Barber Calvary Baptist 6-1 170 Sr.
OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: JUSTIN IBIETA, COUNTRY DAY
OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: DEREK STINGLEY, DUNHAM
COACH OF THE YEAR: JOE CHANGO, COUNTRY DAY
HONORABLE MENTION
Austyn Benoit, Welsh; Isaac Williams, South Plaquemines; Martin Butcher, Newman; Jarmone Sutherland, Newman; Christian Becnel, Country Day; Kash Foley, Riverside; Tyler Williams, Country Day; Nicky Corchiani, Country Day; Scott Wisby, Rosepine; Cody Saucier, Menard; Brandon Cochran, Menard; Byron Milligan, Ferriday;
James Powell, Rayville; Royal Jackson, Franklin; Gahrin Standbury, Franklin; Jarius Boyd, Franklin; Kyjaun Biggles, West St. Mary; Toddrick Paul, Jeanerette; Torrell Levias, Lake Arthur; DeAngelo Gaines, Independence; Da’minya Milligan, Ferriday; Kylyn Lewis, Ferriday; Trey Henry, Catholic-NI; Seth Kerstetter, Ascension Episcopal; Jarmone Sutherland, Newman; Christian Becnel, Country Day; Devin Taylor, Dunham; Ryan McKenzie Welsh; Wesley Willis, Rosepine; Colby Hebert, Catholic-NI; Isaiah Brown, Calvary; Jhalen Brown, Ascension Episcopal; Corey LeBlanc, St. Helena; Seth Shirley, Rosepine; NiKendrick Carter, Many; Jaquez Lott, Lakside; Jordan Preuett, Lakeside; Austin Jemison, Episcopal; Brandon Garrido, Episcopal; Cade Hart, Calvary; Tristian Weatherly, Vidalia; Seth Ducote, Rosepine; Amani Gilmore, Amite; Martin Butcher, Newman; Daniel Rodriguez, Oakdale; Trey Amos, Catholic-NI; Cameron Henderson, Amite; Rasheed Lyles, Winnfield; L.J. Jones, Vidalia; Marlon Brown, Catholic-NI; Alex Self, St. Helena; Hunter Longino, Oakdale; Matt Williams, Rosepine; Chris Landry, Catholic-NI; Kaleb Clause, Rosepine; Carson Curtis, Many; Brady Meshell, Many; Isaac Williams, South Plaquemines; Devin Wilson, St. Thomas Aquinas; Mitchell Hukins, Bunkie.