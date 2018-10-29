no.riversidecountryday.102718.01237
Country Day running back Nicky Corchiani (6) looks for an opening against Riverside Academy at home in Metairie, La., Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

 Advocate staff photo by SHAWN FINK

Large Schools

Ranking, school, record, previous ranking

1. John Curtis (9-0) 1

Last week: Beat Rummel 44-21

The Buzz: Patriots reel off 18th straight Catholic League victory and a win away from three-peat.

Up next: Friday vs. Shaw (Yulman)

2. Edna Karr (9-0) 2

Last week: Beat Helen Cox 33-0

The buzz: Cougars, now on 21-game win streak, haven't given up more than seven points in five straight weeks

Up next: Thursday vs. Easton (Behrman)

3. John Ehret (8-1) 3

Last week: Beat Grace King 34-0

The buzz: Patriots have won nine straight, outscoring past three opponents 94-6.

Up next: Friday vs. Higgins (Memtsas)

4. Warren Easton (7-1) 4

Last week: Beat McDonogh (35) 64-0

The buzz: Eagles' past three wins are by a combined score of 158-8.

Up next: Thursday vs. Karr (Behrman)

5. Destrehan (8-1) 5

Last week: Beat Jesuit 28-23

The Buzz: Quincy Brown catches two touchdowns passes as Wildcats win sixth straight.

Up next: Friday vs. Terrebonne

6. Lakeshore (9-0) 6

Last week: Beat Pearl River 45-14

The buzz: Titans have scored at least 45 points seven times this season.

Up next: Friday vs. Salmen

7. Rummel (7-2) 7

Last week: Lost to John Curtis 44-21

The buzz: Raiders gained just 6 yards rushing and suffer first in-state loss.

Up next: Saturday vs. St. Augustine (Gormley)

8. Slidell (7-2) 8

Last week: Beat Fontainebleau 29-17

The buzz: Harlan Dixon rushed for 198 yards and 2 TDs to keep Tigers perfect in 6-5A.

Up next: Friday vs. Northshore

9. Jesuit (5-4) 9

Last week: Lost to Destrehan 28-23

The buzz: Blue Jays' losses have come to teams ranked Nos. 1, 4, 5 and 7 in Super 10

Up next: Friday vs. Brother Martin (Gormley)

10. Carver (6-3) 10

Last week: Beat John F. Kennedy 45-20

The buzz: Rams win fifth consecutive game, win away from first district title since 2004.

Up next: Friday vs. Riverdale (Joe Brown)

Small Schools

1. Country Day (9-0) 1

Last week: Beat Riverside 42-20

The buzz: Cajuns get first win over Riverside since moving up to Class 2A four years ago.

Up next: Friday vs. South Plaquemines

2. Newman (8-1) 3

Last week: Beat Assumption 42-26

The buzz: Murray Calhoun becomes school's all-time leader in receptions in win over 4A team.

Up next: Friday vs. Fisher

3. Hannan (9-0) 4

Last week: Beat Loranger 36-28

The buzz: Hawks one win away from first undefeated season in at least 20 years.

Up next: Friday vs. Bogalusa

4. St. Charles (6-3) 7

Last week: Beat De La Salle 14-12

The buzz: Comets defense has allowed just 18 points over past four games.

Up next: Friday at St. James

5. De La Salle (5-3) 2

Last week: Lost to St. Charles 14-12

The buzz: Reigning District 10-3A champs suffer first league loss since 2015

Up next: Friday at Donaldsonville

6. St. James (6-3) 5

Last week: Beat Lusher 49-21

The buzz: Logan Gravois' interception return among highlights as Wildcats rebound from De La Salle loss.

Up next: Friday vs. St. Charles

7. West St. John (7-2) 6

Last week: Open date

The buzz: Rams looking to finish second straight undefeated season in district play.

Up next: Friday vs. St. Martin's

8. Sophie B. Wright (5-4) 9

Last week: Beat Cohen 19-8

The buzz: Tyree Skippers' three touchdown passes help Warriors earn first district championship

Up next: Thursday vs. McMain (Pan American)

9. Cohen (5-4) 8

Last week: Lost to Sophie B. Wright 19-8

The buzz: Clay Essex's 118 yards not enough to give Green Hornets first district title since 1971.

Up next: Saturday vs. Thomas Jefferson (Memtsas)

10. Riverside (2-6) 10

Last week: Lost to Country Day 42-20

The buzz: QB Gage Larvadain accounted for 260 yards in Rebels' first loss to Country Day

Up next: Friday vs. North Central

