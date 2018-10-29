Large Schools
Ranking, school, record, previous ranking
1. John Curtis (9-0) 1
Last week: Beat Rummel 44-21
The Buzz: Patriots reel off 18th straight Catholic League victory and a win away from three-peat.
Up next: Friday vs. Shaw (Yulman)
2. Edna Karr (9-0) 2
Last week: Beat Helen Cox 33-0
The buzz: Cougars, now on 21-game win streak, haven't given up more than seven points in five straight weeks
Up next: Thursday vs. Easton (Behrman)
3. John Ehret (8-1) 3
Last week: Beat Grace King 34-0
The buzz: Patriots have won nine straight, outscoring past three opponents 94-6.
Up next: Friday vs. Higgins (Memtsas)
4. Warren Easton (7-1) 4
Last week: Beat McDonogh (35) 64-0
The buzz: Eagles' past three wins are by a combined score of 158-8.
Up next: Thursday vs. Karr (Behrman)
5. Destrehan (8-1) 5
Last week: Beat Jesuit 28-23
The Buzz: Quincy Brown catches two touchdowns passes as Wildcats win sixth straight.
Up next: Friday vs. Terrebonne
6. Lakeshore (9-0) 6
Last week: Beat Pearl River 45-14
The buzz: Titans have scored at least 45 points seven times this season.
Up next: Friday vs. Salmen
7. Rummel (7-2) 7
Last week: Lost to John Curtis 44-21
The buzz: Raiders gained just 6 yards rushing and suffer first in-state loss.
Up next: Saturday vs. St. Augustine (Gormley)
8. Slidell (7-2) 8
Last week: Beat Fontainebleau 29-17
The buzz: Harlan Dixon rushed for 198 yards and 2 TDs to keep Tigers perfect in 6-5A.
Up next: Friday vs. Northshore
9. Jesuit (5-4) 9
Last week: Lost to Destrehan 28-23
The buzz: Blue Jays' losses have come to teams ranked Nos. 1, 4, 5 and 7 in Super 10
Up next: Friday vs. Brother Martin (Gormley)
10. Carver (6-3) 10
Last week: Beat John F. Kennedy 45-20
The buzz: Rams win fifth consecutive game, win away from first district title since 2004.
Up next: Friday vs. Riverdale (Joe Brown)
Small Schools
1. Country Day (9-0) 1
Last week: Beat Riverside 42-20
The buzz: Cajuns get first win over Riverside since moving up to Class 2A four years ago.
Up next: Friday vs. South Plaquemines
2. Newman (8-1) 3
Last week: Beat Assumption 42-26
The buzz: Murray Calhoun becomes school's all-time leader in receptions in win over 4A team.
Up next: Friday vs. Fisher
3. Hannan (9-0) 4
Last week: Beat Loranger 36-28
The buzz: Hawks one win away from first undefeated season in at least 20 years.
Up next: Friday vs. Bogalusa
4. St. Charles (6-3) 7
Last week: Beat De La Salle 14-12
The buzz: Comets defense has allowed just 18 points over past four games.
Up next: Friday at St. James
5. De La Salle (5-3) 2
Last week: Lost to St. Charles 14-12
The buzz: Reigning District 10-3A champs suffer first league loss since 2015
Up next: Friday at Donaldsonville
6. St. James (6-3) 5
Last week: Beat Lusher 49-21
The buzz: Logan Gravois' interception return among highlights as Wildcats rebound from De La Salle loss.
Up next: Friday vs. St. Charles
7. West St. John (7-2) 6
Last week: Open date
The buzz: Rams looking to finish second straight undefeated season in district play.
Up next: Friday vs. St. Martin's
8. Sophie B. Wright (5-4) 9
Last week: Beat Cohen 19-8
The buzz: Tyree Skippers' three touchdown passes help Warriors earn first district championship
Up next: Thursday vs. McMain (Pan American)
9. Cohen (5-4) 8
Last week: Lost to Sophie B. Wright 19-8
The buzz: Clay Essex's 118 yards not enough to give Green Hornets first district title since 1971.
Up next: Saturday vs. Thomas Jefferson (Memtsas)
10. Riverside (2-6) 10
Last week: Lost to Country Day 42-20
The buzz: QB Gage Larvadain accounted for 260 yards in Rebels' first loss to Country Day
Up next: Friday vs. North Central