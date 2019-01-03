It took a while for the Landry-Walker boys basketball team to get going, but when they did, they didn’t look back.
The Chargin’ Bucs outscored Lakeshore 35-18 in the second half on its way to a 73-53 win in the Boys State Bracket of the AllState Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic Thursday afternoon at the Alario Center in Westwego.
With the victory, Landry-Walker advances in the winners bracket to take on Crescent City at 11:30 a.m. Friday, while Lakeshore will take on Helen Cox at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
“We were able to cause some more turnovers and get the ball to our ball handlers,” Landry-Walker coach Ty Mitchell said. “I thought in the first half we were a little over aggressive with our defense and to Lakeshore’s credit they broke it and hit a couple of wide-open shots. In the second half, we settled down and guarded the ball better.”
Jamond Vincent led Landry-Walker with 13 points and Michael Edgerson and Tory Cargo each had 11. Ben Kugler the Titans with 19 points, and Justino Vasquez had 13. Hunter Dean added 11.
Despite allowing six Lakeshore 3-pointers in the first half, the Chargin’ Bucs still held a 38-35 advantage at halftime. Titans star center Dean played only four minutes in the first half after picking up three quick fouls.
Landry-Walker put the game away coming out of the halftime with a 12-2 run to build a 50-38 advantage with 5:02 left in the third quarter, a lead that wouldn’t fall below double-digits the rest of the game.
HANNAN 54, KARR 53: Hannan guard London Neal hit a pair of free throws with .1 seconds left to give the Hawks a win over Edna Karr in its opening game of the tournament.
The Hawks advance to take on Lafayette Christian in the winners bracket at 1 p.m. Friday, while Karr will take on West Jefferson in a losers bracket game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Trailing 53-52 with seven seconds left, Hannan had the ball and appeared as if it would be unable get a shot off. However, Neal drew a foul diving for a loose ball. He sank both free throws for the winning margin.
“It was about staying in a certain mindset of control,” Neal said of his approach when he went to the free-throw line. “Don’t let anything bother you. People have doubted this team all season long, and I think we are hopefully starting to prove them wrong with a win like this one.”
Neal finished with eight points. Shawn Beattie led Hannan with a game-high 31.
Jalen Hamilton led Karr with 11, and Trey Hughes added eight.