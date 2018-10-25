Football schedule, scores
All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.
Thursday’s games
Belle Chasse 48, McMain 15
Ben Franklin 42, Ridgewood 8
John Ehret 34, King 0
Donaldsonville 52, Haynes 0
Holy Cross 24, St. Augustine 20
Kaplan 28, North Vermilion 27
Lafayette Christian 65, Gueydan 0
Landry-Walker 44, West Jefferson 20
Notre Dame 57, Welsh 0
Oberlin 2, South Cameron 0, forfeit
Plain Dealing 56, Lincoln Prep 0
Prairie View 30, Claiborne 14
Riverdale 42, KIPP Renaissance 20
St. Frederick 24 Ouachita Christian 21
St. Marys 52 Northwood-Lena 14
University 56, Madison Prep 7
Warren Easton 64, McDonogh (35) 0
Westgate 47, Rayne 30
Friday’s games
District 6-5A
Covington at Hammond
Slidell at Fontainebleau
Mandeville at St. Paul’s
Ponchatoula at Northshore
District 7-5A
Thibodaux vs. East St. John at Keller
Hahnville at Central Lafourche
H.L. Bourgeois at Terrebonne
District 8-5A
Bonnabel at Chalmette
Higgins vs. East Jefferson at Yenni
District 8-4A
Lakeshore at Pearl River
Franklinton at Salmen
District 9-4A
Karr vs. Helen Cox at Memtsas
District 10-4A
Carver vs. John F. Kennedy at Joe Brown
District 10-3A
St. Charles Catholic vs. De La Salle at Yulman
Lusher at St. James
District 9-3A
Cohen vs. Sophie Wright, at 3:30 p.m. at Pan American Stadium.
District 7-3A
Hannan at Loranger
Jewel Sumner at Bogalusa
District 8-2A
Pope John Paul II at Northlake Christian
District 9-2A
Riverside at Country Day, 4:30 p.m.
Fisher at South Plaquemines
District 8-1A
Covenant Christian at St. Martin’s
Varnado at Houma Christian
Nondistrict
Ridgewood vs. Ben Franklin at Pan American, 3:30 p.m.
Destrehan vs. Jesuit at Gormley
Assumption at Newman
Legacy Charter-Houston vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington at Harrell Playground
Grant at Albany
Saturday’s games
District 9-5A
John Curtis vs. Rummel at Yenni, 2 p.m.
Brother Martin at Shaw, 2 p.m.
District 9-3A
Abramson Sci vs. Thomas Jefferson at Memtsas
Swimming
Greater N.O. Metro Meet
At UNO
Boys
Team scores: 1. Lusher Charter, 466.50; 2. E.D. White, 421.50; 3. St. Charles Catholic, 397; 4. Vandebilt Catholic, 181; 5. De La Salle, 127; 6. Benjamin Franklin, 126; 7.Morris Jeff, 12.
50 yard freestyle: Benson McManus, Vandebilt, 23.86; 2. Jack Chapman, St. Charles Catholic, 24.11; 3. George Carlson, Lusher, 24.32.
100 freestyle: 1. Jude Pere, E.D. White, 52.21; 1. Noah Balbon, Lusher, 52.21; 3. Adam Poche, Lusher, 54.43.
200 freestyle: Noah Balbon, Lusher, 1:55.92; 2. Jude Pere, E.D. White, 1:56.10; 3. Wesley Templet, E.D. White, 1:57.38.
500 freestyle: 1. Wesley Templet, E.D. White, 5:12.13; 2. Boyd Pugh, Lusher, 5:54.19; 3. John Pugh, E.D. White, 5:54.84.
100 backstroke: 1. Derek Zhang, Lusher, 57.34; 2. Bryan Zhang, Lusher, 1:01.97; 3. Miles Hamilton, Lusher, 1:06.45.
100 breaststroke: 1. Jacques Rathle, E.D. White, 1:02.71; 2. Brendan Martin, E.D. White, 1:07.33; 3. George Carlson, Lusher, 1:13.49.
100 butterfly: 1. Collin Klingmann, E.D. White, 2. Derek Zhang, Lusher, 56.25; 3. Bryan Zhang, Lusher, 1:00.76.
200 individual medley: Jacques Rathle, E.D. White, 1:58.89; 2. Collin Klingmann, E.D. White, 1:59.83; 3. Miles Hamilton, Lusher, 2:18.71.
200 freestyle relay: 1. E.D. White, 1:37.65; 2. Lusher, 1:38.26; 3. St. Charles Catholic, 1:41.04.
400 freestyle relay: 1. E.D. White, 3:26.43; 2. Lusher, 3:39.49; 3. St. Charles Catholic, 3:58.17.
200 medley relay: 1. E.D. White, 1:44.34; 2. Lusher, 1:49.20; 3. St. Charles Catholic, 2:05.9
Girls
Team scores: 1. St. Charles, 466; 2. E.D. White, 377; 3. Lusher Charter, 351; 4. Vandebilt, 282; 5. Benjamin Franklin, 224; 6. Morris Jeff, 32.
50 Yard freestyle: 1. Madison Castell, Vandebilt, 25.61; 2. Anna Guidry, St. Charles Catholic, 37.13; 3. Bella Gautreaux, E.D. White, 27.40.
100 freestyle: Madison Castell, Vandebilt, 56.67; 2. Bella Gautreaux, E.D. White, 1:00.24; 3. Elise Folse, Vandebilt, 1:02.13.
200 freestyle: Iman Ferguson, Lsuher, 2:05.17; 2. Alexis Granier, E.D. White, 2:05.25; 3. Nancy Haydel, Vandebilt, 2:11.93.
500 freestyle: 1. Alexis Granier, E.D. White, 5:38.22; 2. Paige Granier, E.D. White, 5:44.57; 3. Elise Bourgeois, Ben Franklin, 5:45.72.
100 backstroke: 1. Iman Ferguson, Lusher, 1:05.42; 2. Kelsie Williams, St. Charles, 1:07.66; 3. Ali Poimbouef, E.D. White, 1:10.39.
100 breaststroke: 1. Laila Beverly, Lusher, 1:18.83; 2. Mallory Fernandez, St. Charles, 1:19.18; 3. Anna Guidry, St. Charles, 1:19.44.
100 butterfly: 1. Emily Wolfe, E.D. White, 1:06.76; 2. Ali Poimboeuf, E.D. White, 1:07.18; 3. Elise Bourgeois, Ben Franklin, 1:08.60.
200 IM: 1. Kelsie Williams, St. Charles, 2:28.56; 2. Paige Granier, E.D. White, 2:29.01; 3. Mia Block, Lusher, 2:30.12.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Vandebilt, 1:47.53; 2. St. Charles, 1:51.69; 3. Lusher, 1:54.04.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Vandebilt, 4:01.02; 2. St. Charles, 4:08.60; 3. E.D. White, 4:08.93.
200 medley relay: 1. E.D. White, 2:02.67; 2. St. Charles, 2:05.46; 3. Lusher, 2:07.59.