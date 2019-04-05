Brother Martin’s Cody Schaffer won his third major youth singles title in 10 months at All-Star Lanes Baton Rouge on Friday, rallying to win the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA State Bowling championship.
This was the second year singles was a stand-alone championship in which four games are rolled in a winner-take-all format.
Schaffer moved from fifth to first in the final game with a 245 to finish at 926, a 231.5 average.
The girls title went to sophomore Sarah Rubi of Archbishop Chapelle. She took the lead in the second game with a 230 and threw the last four strikes to get the title.
Schaffer already had won state youth match games in July and the Capital City Strike Out in September at All-Star before adding this title.
“I didn’t think I would get first today with the four-game format,” the senior said. “It’s so tough. Anything can happen. Scores are always changing. Someone is always taking first. People can jump up whenever they want, and somehow I managed to throw a big game that jumped me up.”
In the final game, Schaffer left a 10-pin in the second and knew he needed a string of strikes which he delivered around a split. He went to the 10th frame knowing the first strike would be a winner.
“I had the stone 7-9 up there for a second,” Schaffer said, “then one pin came across and knocked them both down. That was the best.”
Schaffer had games of 211-257-212-245, while Jesuit's Jake Stiegler, who had the lead after a 701 first three games, came in second with 901. Austin Cortez of H.L. Bourgeois took third at 894. Mason Blount of Holden was fourth at 892.
Rubi’s last four strikes gave her a final game of 208 and 875 total and left only Kelsi Stegall of H.L. Bourgeois with a chance to win. Stegall needed a total of 16 pins in the 10th, but she left a 4-9 pocket split and her conversion attempt was wide, leaving her eight pins back at 857.
“It was very exciting feeling because I knew I had bowled great throughout the whole day,” Rubi said. “I knew I was on pace for a first-place finish but I just didn’t know what my opponents shot so when I found out I was excited and feeling awesome.”
Jaya Jensen of Cabrini was third with an 854 total with Jayden Hauck of Hammond fourth at 843.
The happiest person may have been Betty Chien of New Orleans, one of the state’s preeminent bowling coaches, who watched two of her students win on her birthday.
“It’s the best birthday present I could have,” she said. “They have worked so hard. I think the thing that makes them successful is they want it. They just want to bowl well. They want to win. They are outstanding students.”
ALLSTATE SUGAR BOWL/LHSAA STATE BOWLING SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIP
AT ALL-STAR LANES BATON ROUGE
Boys Singles (Top 10)
Cody Schaffer, Brother Martin/211-257-213-245/926
Jake Stiegler, Jesuit/245-22-234-200/901
Austin Cortez, H.L. Bourgeois/211-214-245-224/894
Mason Blount, Holden/257-224-200-211/892
Brennan Brouilette, Brother Martin/258-206-142-277/883
Joshua Green, Lee Magnet/203-236-165-277/881
Philip O’Neill, Catholic High/230-254-204-182/870
Daniel Burzynski, Lafayette/197-247-214-201/859
Hunter Dunn, Brother Martin/256-246-181-175/858
Ethan Pitre, Central Lafourche/235-196-180-236/847
Girls Singles (Top 10)
Sarah Rubi, Chapelle/212-230-225-208/875
Kelsi Stegall, H. L. Bourgeois/213-214-220-220/867
Jaya Jensen, Cabrini/211-216-204-223/854
Jayden Hauck, Hammond/173-213-238-219/843
Trista Quinley, Airline/246-195-186-181/808
Hannah Grather, East Ascension/190-238-154-224/806
Celeste Thedford, C. E. Byrd/211-183-224-163/781
Alli Miller, Lafayette/190-217-175-178/760
Elizabeth McCrae, St. Thomas Aquinas/143-193-202-189/727
Grace Perez, South Terrebonne/164-214-151-195/724