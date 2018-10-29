Mount Carmel Academy, Hannan and Country Day all nabbed top seeds in thei divisions Monday afternoon with the announcement of the LHSAA state volleyball playoff brackets.
The four-time defending state champion Cubs are the top seed once again in Division I. The Hawks grabbed the top spot in Division IV ,and the Cajuns, who are looking for a state championship three-peat, being named the top seed in Division V.
The other top seeds in the bracket are Teurlings Catholic in Division II and Vandebilt Catholic in Division III. First- round action begins this week, with the state tournament running from Nov. 8-10 at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.
VB play-off brackets have been posted! >>> https://t.co/uaD9Zk6Yr6 🏐— LHSAA (@LHSAA) October 29, 2018
“We have worked all year to put ourselves into a position that would allow us to go as far as possible in the state playoffs,” said Hannan coach Rebekka Bonnafee, who led her team to a 35-6 record. “We open with a district opponent in our first-round game in Bogalusa. We aren’t going to take anyone lightly, but this team is ready. We want a state championship (Hannan is in search of its first state volleyball title), and we are going to do whatever is necessary to make that happen.
“I like our draw. We have played a tough schedule, and our team is experienced and ready. We have been able to focus against big teams. We had one big game where we didn’t focus and that was against Mount Carmel. We learned from that, and we are better because of it.”
Four-time defending state champions the Pope John Paul II Jaguars, who have been riddled by injuries all season, made the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in Division IV and are on the same side of the bracket as the Hawks, a team they beat for the state championship in 2016.
In Division I, the Cubs are once again atop the bracket. Opening up on Thursday against John Ehret, April Hagadone’s squad breezed through the regular season with a 33-2 record. Mount Carmel's only losses were to McGill-Toolen of Alabama and Teurlings Catholic.
“We know we are coming into this thing with the bull's-eye on our backs,” Hagadone said. “That is something we have had to deal with all season long. Our top seed gives us home-court advantage for the first two rounds, and we are excited to get going.
“I like my team right now and how they are playing. I think we are playing at our best right now. We had a nice long weekend to rest up, and hopefully we will be ready for the post season.”
The Cubs open up against No. 32 John Ehret on Thursday night at home.
Country Day, which finished 31-5, opens up the first round against Southern Lab at home .
After several years of first-round byes for the higher seeds, 2018 marks a return to an expanded 32-team bracket in all five divisions.