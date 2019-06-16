When John Curtis sophomore outfielder Sierra Sacco got on base, the Patriots knew they always had a great chance to drive a run across, and boy was she on-base often.
Sacco’s .670 batting average this spring pushed the defending Division I state champions to the brink of a repeat effort, earning the sophomore the Class 5A Outstanding Player by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for 2019.
To go with her strengths with a bat in her hand, Sacco stole 67 bases this year on 68 attempts, averaging more than two per game. Her Patriots finished 22-7 this year in a season that included a trip back to the state title game before a loss to Catholic League rival Dominican in a 5-3 contest.
Her John Curtis teammate, senior outfielder Cam Goodman, also made the Class 5A first team with a .506 average, as did the Division I champion Dominican’s leading pitcher Elise Simon, who turned in a 14-1 record, while her squad took home its first state championship with a 20-3 mark.
Sophomore Destrehan pitcher registered 274 strikeouts this year with a 1.58 ERA to earn her first-team spot, while fellow pitcher Montana Young put together an 18-4 record for Northshore to land on the team.
Senior Hahnville slugger Bayleigh Baudoin hit for a .465 average this spring to headline the District 7-5A champs.
In Class 5A baseball, St. Paul’s senior outfielder Nick Vitale landed on the first team squad by leading the Division I champion Wolves at the plate with a .416 average.
St. Paul’s finished with a 27-6 record while earning the No. 3 seed to start the postseason.
Brother Martin junior pitcher Brennan Stuprich also landed on the list with a 9-2 record on the mound and a .438 average at the plate.
Another one of the area’s top pitchers, John Curtis senior pitcher Dax Ford also earned first-team honors with a 1.75 ERA.
Local honorable mention baseball players included Jesuit’s Brennen Berggren and Will Hellmers, Brother Martin’s Brady Faust and Tre’ Morgan, Rummel’s Ron Franklin and Jackson Dennies, John Curtis’ Collin Guggenheim, St. Augustine’s Mike Mims, Holy Cross’ Chandler Welch, Northshore’s Jeremy Martin, Carson Lore and Brayden Jobert, Destrehan’s TJ Thomas and St. Paul’s’ William Duncan and Jacob Scherer.
Local honorable softball players included Dominican’s Megan McCartney, Northshore’s Dee Dee West, Destrehan’s Gia Zeringue, Mandeville’s Savannah Hetler and Grace O’Berry, Mt. Carmel’s Ashley Ortiz and Hahnville’s Kathryn Wallace.