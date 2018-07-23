Bonnabel High has won just eight games over the past five seasons.
The Bruins enter the 2018 season on a 12-game losing streak.
So Brett Bonnaffons, named the school's new coach, knows the task that awaits him.
"This is the ultimate project right now," Bonnaffons said. "If we can rebuild it here, that's a great thing."
Bonnaffons spent the past two seasons as head coach at Pope John Paul II. He was previously a head coach at Riverdale. He left the Pope John Paul job during the offseason to take over as offensive coordinator at John Ehret but changed his mind after the head coaching position at Bonnabel came open.
"The more I thought and prayed about it, I felt like I'm a head coach," said Bonnaffons. "We did some good things at Riverdale, and we did some good things at Pope John Paul. Now, I have the chance to come to Bonnabel."
He replaces Daryl Thomas, who coached Bonnabel for one season but left to be an assistant at Salmen.
It will be Bonnaffons' second time replacing Thomas, who coached at PJP before Bonnaffons' stint there.
Bonnaffons went 6-15 in his two years at PJP.
He takes over a Bonnabel program that last won a game in 2016 against Higgins.
"The first challenge is that the kids are not used to being successful," Bonnaffons said. "So we have to change their mentality. That was the first thing I addressed (Monday) morning is that there is no excuse."
Bonnaffons also wants to see the number of players increase.
"We have 1,300 kids and only 40 kids out (for football)," he said. "That needs to change. I will have to beat the bushes in the hallways. There is no reason that a school with that many students that has one of the best basketball programs in the state and a soccer team with athletes shouldn't have 50 to 60 to 70 kids like other 5A schools."
Bonnafons has spent time in Class 5A before, serving as an assistant at Helen Cox and West Jefferson. Ehret, the school he was preparing to coach this season, is in the same district as Bonnabel. Shane Bohrer will replace Bonnaffons as Ehret's offensive coordinator, said Ehret athletic director Sheena Smith.
"I am really happy for Brett," Smith said. "He is a good guy, and I knew he would be a head coach. He will be in a good district, and I can't wait to see what he will do with the Bonnabel program."
Bonnafons says people in the area will be surprised at how well quarterback Torrence Bardell plays for the Bruins. He accounted for 1,500 yards in 2017.
"We have the potential to surprise a lot of folks," Bonnaffons said. "Can we make the playoffs? I'd be very excited. But that's a large order. But we can surprise a lot of people. There is a lot more talent here than a 12-game losing streak shows. So that's something we need to work on. We just have to build it."