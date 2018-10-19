Coach Torri Denis had seen this many times before as a former Karr player then six years as an assistant coach.
However, this time, Denis was on the other sideline.
Dennis, in his first year as McMain head coach, saw Karr take a 33-0 halftime lead before finishing with a 46-7 District 10-4A victory Friday night at Behrman Stadium.
“From the other sideline, it was eye-opening,” Denis said. “They were aggressive and they were very efficient. But we knew what we were going up against. I'm just proud of my kids for fighting until the end.”
It marked the 20th consecutive win for Karr (8-0, 2-0), which is ranked No. 1 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 4A poll and No. 2 in the Advocate's Large Schools Super 10 rankings.
The Mustangs (2-6, 0-3) lost their fourth consecutive game.
“We wanted to get off to a good start, play a lot of kids and not get anybody hurt,” Karr coach Brice Brown said. “We didn't practice hard this week because we have a lot ahead of us. We have Cox next week, and they're tough, and we finish (the regular season) with Easton. We focused on academics.
“(Quarterback) Leonard (Kelly) played well, and we executed well early.”
Kelly, a junior, completed nine of 10 passes in the first half for 257 yards and four touchdowns. The Cougars did not punt in the half.
Karr's first possession began at the McMain 49 after a punt. Kelly completed a 29-yard pass to Aaron Anderson, then combined with Anderson for a 20-yard score on the next play.
On the Cougars' next possession, Kelly threw a short flanker still pass to receiver Khalfani Simmons, who broke a tackle and raced up the right sideline for a 61-yard touchdown at 3:22 of the first quarter.
Karr made it 20-0 the next time it got the ball, as Kelly teamed with Trent Lewis on a 57-yard touchdown pass, with Lewis also breaking a tackle near the line of scrimmage before streaking down the sideline.
Karr's other two scores in a 19-point second quarter that blew the game open came on a 5-yard run by Ahmad Antoine at 6:13 of the second quarter and a 64-yard pass to Anderson with 1:19 left before halftime. Antoine and Ronnie Jackson, the Cougars' best backs, did not start. However Antoine entered when Lonnie Nettles left with an injury.
Anderson's score came after the Mustangs received a spark. Quarterback Tyhre Brown ran 39 yards to the Karr 11 with four minutes left in the second quarter. However, the drive ended with a bad snap on a 34-yard field goal attempt, and Karr took over at its 36.
Brown played backups to start the third quarter, with Caleb Lee replacing Kelly.
McMain got its only score when quarterback Tyrhe Brown broke loose for an 80-yard touchdown run with 1:18 left in the game.
Surprisingly, Dennis said coach Brown and he spoke during the week of the game.
“He told me to keep my head up, that we will get this program turned around,” Denis said.
McMain will play at Belle Chasse on Thursday then will end the season against Wright on Nov. 1.