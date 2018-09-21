The sudden strike capabilities of Rummel upstaged the businesslike offense of Teurlings Catholic of Lafayette on Friday night and the Raiders survived with a 42-31 victory at Joe Yenni Stadium.
“I’m just glad there’s no more time left on that clock,” Rummel coach Jay Roth said after his team, ranked No.8 in The Advocate’s Large School poll, advanced to 3-1. “I didn’t feel comfortable with any lead tonight.”
Although the Rebels never led after Rummel took a 7-0 lead on the game’s first possession,Teurlings (2-2) racked up 452 yards total offense, ran 66 offensive snaps and closed the Raiders lead to 29-24 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
“We just couldn’t get (our defense) off the field on third down,” Roth said. “That’s a very good football team. ... We got tired.”
The difference between the 5A Raiders and 4A Rebels was decided by four big plays.
The first came with Rummel holding a 10-3 lead with 3:10 left in the first half. Rummel defensive back Malik Woodery jumped a route and intercepted a pass, returning it 31 yards for a 20-3 lead.
Typical of the pressure Teurlings applied all night, the Rebels answered with 78-yard drive to make it 20-10 with only nine seconds left in the half. Then, after receiving the second half kickoff, the Rebels marched 80 yards in 13 plays to make it 20-17.
Raiders quarterback Chandler Fields (10 of 15, 150 yards) drilled a pass to Amour Rachal, setting up a 5-yard touchdown run by Jalean Sturgis and a 27-17 advantage. Sturgis muscled and side-stepped his way to 181 yards on 27 carries, including two touchdowns.
“Chandler had a good game tonight and we needed it,” Roth said.
Teurlings' next possession ended with a bad snap from punt formation that rolled through the end zone for a 29-17 Rummel lead.
Working behind a line anchored by LSU commitment Thomas Perry, quarterback Sammy Leblanc drove his team 86 yards in a 12 plays to make it a 29-24 game.
Rummel countered with more lightning on the first play after the kickoff, an 80-yard run by Koy Moore, aided by a downfield block by Jacob Renton.
Sturgis scored the Raiders final touchdown on a 16-yard run, breaking three tackles.
Fields’ arm and Sturgis’ legs enabled Rummel to take a 13-3 lead, with 3:34 remaining in the first half, but it was the interception return for a score by Woodery that provided the Raiders with the comfort of a 20-10 lead at halftime.
Sturgis operated exclusively between the tackles in the first half, powering to 126 yards on 16 carries.
Sturgis carried four times for 29 yards and Fields completed his first three passes on the Raiders' first possession opening drive for a 7-0 lead three minutes into the game.