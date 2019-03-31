ALEXANDRIA — The newly renovated gym at Covington High School is going to get to put another banner up.
While they saw their streak of three consecutive boys team national championships come to an end, Covington repeated as the combined team national champions Sunday afternoon at the USA Powerlifting High School National Championships on Sunday afternoon at the Riverfront Center.
“It’s a great feeling,” Covington coach John Burford said. “Coming into this season knowing how young we were and starting that process of getting competitive. I mean if you would have told me we would have won the combined title, I would have been super happy.
“We lost so many lifters with so much experience prior to the start of the season. It was a test of this program for whether we are a program that must rebuild or reloads. Credit the kids for working extremely hard and doing everything we have asked of him. They want to keep this winning tradition alive, and I am super proud of them.”
.@Covingtoncrazie repeats as the National Powerlifting Combined Team Champions. @985_sports @stppschools @STPSBSupt @Louisiana5A @AdvocateSports @nbrownadvocate @theadvocateno pic.twitter.com/VfFsHaMYLG— David Folse II (@davidfolse) March 31, 2019
Lakeshore High finishes as the National Runner-up in the raw team combined @985_sports @nbrownadvocate @theadvocateno @AdvocateSports @LAClass4A @coachjones99 @stppschools @STPSBSupt pic.twitter.com/ABOAqalG4v— David Folse II (@davidfolse) March 31, 2019
History was also made in St. Tammany Parish as the Lakeshore High squad finished as the national runner-up in the raw (no equipment assistance) combined team competition, the highest ever finish for the Titans.
“We have been working toward this for the last four years,” Lakeshore coach Christopher Happel said. “A great moment for our team and for our school. All these kids have put in a lot of hours of training. Our seniors have been doing this for four years and they deserve these accolades. The future is very bright.”
The Lutcher girls team also finished as the national runner-up.
In the individual competitions Sunday, Jason Toups of St. Paul’s captured the boys 264-pound championship with a total lift of 1,609 pounds (628 squat, 418 bench, 562 dead lift). Toups' title is the first national championship for a St. Paul’s powerlifter.
Meet the first ever National Powerlifting Champion in the history of @SPSWolfpack. His name: @toupsjason. @wolfnationsps @ThePaperWolf pic.twitter.com/lJbeoxyDXo— David Folse II (@davidfolse) March 31, 2019
Jason Toups of @wolfnationsps just deadlifted 529 pounds y’all. All signs point to him winning an individual National Championship. @SPSWolfpack @ThePaperWolf pic.twitter.com/eOWv6cD6nA— David Folse II (@davidfolse) March 31, 2019
“It hasn’t hit me yet, but I know it is going to feel amazing about the history I made for St. Paul’s soon enough,” he said. “All the hard work and all the extra work, winning this makes it all worth it. I would do it again in a heartbeat. I thought I performed well and did what I could. I thought I could have done a little better in the squat, but I did what I had to do to come out on top.”
Former @LSUbaseball player Warren Morris (YES THAT WARREN MORRIS) addresses the crowd at the 2019 USA Powerlifting National Championships in Alexandria. @theadvocateno @AdvocateSports pic.twitter.com/yJEhSLBtSS— David Folse II (@davidfolse) March 31, 2019
Alexandria native & former @LSUbaseball player Warren Morris talks about the High School National Powerlifting Championships coming to his hometown. We even snuck in some LSU baseball talk too. @theadvocateno @AdvocateSports @FambroughAdv @nbrownadvocate pic.twitter.com/R6VqaDCmDW— David Folse II (@davidfolse) March 31, 2019