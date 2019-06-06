Counting down the days before he heads to the College of Charleston to continue his academic and athletic career, Conner Walmsley, a recently graduated St. Paul’s soccer player, thought he was going to sleep in Thursday morning.
That was until his mother came into his room at 9:30 crying.
“My room was pitch black so I could barely see,” Walmsley said. “But she walks in crying telling me that I had been selected as Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year. So, I check my phone and see I got the email confirming I had been selected. I got the ‘crying mom I’m so proud of you speech.’ Obviously, I was pretty excited to win such a prestigious award.”
Walmsley is the second consecutive award winner from the greater New Orleans area, following Shane Lanson of Jesuit in 2017-2018. He is also the third player from St. Paul’s to win the award in the past five years, joining classmates Colin Ross in 2015-2016 and Colin Hanley in 2014-2015.
“My initial thoughts when I found out was a lot of pride,” Walmsley said. “(Winning this award) just shows me that all the hard work and training almost every day paid off. I’m also honored to be able to follow in a long line of St. Paul’s players who have won this award.”
Taking home the Gatorade Award completes an impressive sweep of awards for the St. Paul’s graduate, who was also named St. Tammany Parish Player of the Year, the New Orleans Advocate All-Metro Player of the Year and the Division I Offensive MVP by the Louisiana High School Soccer Coaches Association.
One of two senior captains on the 2018-2019 squad, Walmsley finished with 12 goals and a team-high 13 assists on the season for the Wolves. His 12-goal campaign was highlighted by a hat trick in a 4-0 win over district rival Mandeville in the state playoffs as he helped St. Paul’s regain its Division I state championship trophy earlier this spring with a victory over rival Jesuit.
In addition to his exploits on the field, Walmsley volunteers locally on behalf of Habitat for Humanity and helped raise money to benefit childhood cancer research. In the classroom he maintained a weighted 4.42 GPA.
For winning the Gatorade Player of the Year, Walmsley will also be able to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization as part of Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” program.
He joins cross country runners Hunter Appleton (Brother Martin) and Mary Nusloch (Academy of the Sacred Heart) and Mt. Carmel volleyball star Ellie Holzman as New Orleans-area winners of the state Gatorade awards this year. Holzman was later named the National Volleyball Player of the Year.