It wasn’t always pretty, but St. Augustine did enough right to start the season off on a winning note.
The Purple Knights used a 178-yard rushing effort and a stout defense to take a 27-6 victory over the McDonogh 35 Roneagles in both teams' opener Saturday night at Tad Gormley Stadium.
The Purple Knights front seven was key in picking up the victory, smothering the Roneagles all night, limiting them to 45 yards rushing on 34 attempts and just 11 of 25 passing.
The victory marked the beginning of the Nathaniel Jones era at St. Aug. Jones, who coached Karr from 2013-14, is in his first year as head coach after serving as an assistant last season under the now retired Al Jones. Though Jones was pleased with the win, he said the Purple Knights still have a lot to fix — like 21 penalties — if they are to compete well in District 9-5A.
“It’s a great win but we’ve got to do a lot of things better,” he said. “We had way too many penalties, but we are 1-0 and that’s good. We’ve got a quick turnaround, and we’ve got to face a great opponent in De La Salle next week so we’ve just got to stay focused and change what we need to in order to be successful.”
The Roneagles got off to a good start, taking the lead in the first quarter. They passed for 148 yards, with two turnovers.
“St. Augustine has a good football team and great personnel,” McDonogh 35 coach Wayne Reese said. “We’ve got a lot of sophomores while they have a lot of veterans. But I’m glad we played this game to show our young guys that we still have a way to go but to also not give up the fight. I think we’ll be alright, it’s just a learning experience.”
The Roneagles scored with 49 seconds remaining in the first quarter on Torey Chambers’ 1-yard quarterback sneak to put them up 6-0 after a missed extra point.
St. Augustine put it together in the second quarter, as running back Broderick Martin scampered in from 10 yards out to give the Purple Knights a 7-6 lead.
St. Aug was back at it again with just 17 seconds left in the half, as quarterback Trevon Woodson’s 8-yard keeper made the halftime score 14-6
After a scoreless third quarter, Woodson hit receiver Josh White with a 55-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth to stretch the lead to 21-6.
Jaron Marks III’s 65-yard interception return with 16 seconds left rounded out the scoring.
St. Aug plays De La Salle at 7 p.m. Thursday at Gormley, and McDonogh 35 takes on Higgins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hoss Memtsas.