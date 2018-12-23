OUTSTANDING BOYS SWIMMER
Bonson cemented his name in the LHSAA record books at the state finals, breaking the composite record in the 500 freestyle, set by Loyola Prep’s Robert Looney in 2006.
Despite entering the meet seeded second in the race, seven seconds behind Catholic-BR’s Mason Nyboer, who previously held the LHSAA Division I record, Bonson tore off the blocks for a time of 4:28.18, more than one second faster than Looney’s LHSAA record.
Bonson’s finish was also fast enough to clear an All-American mark, making him one of the fastest high school swimmers in the country in the endurance event. On that performance alone, he was named the Division I Boys Swimmer of the Meet, but he also added a victory in the 200 freestyle in a personal best time of 1:39.17, just 0.59 seconds off the state record.
ALL-METRO BOYS SWIM TEAM
Bonson won the 200 freestyle (1:39.17) and the 500 freestyle (4:28.18) in the Division I meet, setting an LHSAA record and meeting an All-American standard in the 500.
Charles Korndorffer • Jesuit • Sr.
Korndorffer finished off his dominant high school career with Division I wins in the 100 backstroke (49.99) and the 100 butterfly (49.31), and he was on the winning 400 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams.
Mike Foley • Jesuit • Jr.
Foley won the 100 freestyle (45.67) and took second in the 200 freestyle in the Division I meet, while playing his part on the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Davis Edwards • Jesuit • Sr.
Edwards finished second in the 200 IM (1:53.09) and the 100 breaststroke (58.42) in the Division I meet, while taking part in the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
Lane Coleman • Holy Cross • Sr.
Coleman won the Division II 100 butterfly (50.67) and the 50 freestyle (21.16) with the fastest LHSAA state final time in any division. He also led the winning 400 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams.
Jacques Rathle • E.D. White • So.
Rathle set Division III records with wins in the 100 breaststroke (57.34) and the 200 IM (1:52.37). He also paced the winning 200 medley relay team.
OUTSTANDING GIRLS SWIMMER
After clinching a single state title in the 100 freestyle as a freshman a year ago, Schexnayder, a sophomore at Mt. Carmel, took home a pair of victories in the Division I state meet this season. She defended her win in the 100 freestyle (54.13) while also adding a win in the 100 butterfly (58.30).
On a very young Mt. Carmel swimming squad, Schexnayder headlined a pair of relay teams that both took sixth place in the Division I state meet — the 400 freestyle relay (3:50.78) and the 200 medley relay (1:55.47).
With her strength, the Mt. Carmel girls finished third as a team in Division I, just two points away from second-place Mandeville.
ALL-METRO GIRLS SWIM TEAM
Schexnayder took home a pair of Division I state meet titles in the 100 freestyle (54.13) and the 100 butterfly (58.30).
Gabrella Fouchi • St. Scholastica • Sr.
Fouchi took home a pair of third-place finishes in the 50 freestyle (24.50) and the 100 backstroke (59.60) in the Division II state meet, while also leading St. Scholastica to the 400 freestyle relay title.
Gabriella O’Neil • St. Scholastica • Jr.
O’Neil set a pair of Division II records in the state meet in the 200 freestyle (1:53.97) and the 500 freestyle (5:08.27), while leading St. Scholastica to the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay titles.
Kimberly Dobie • Mandeville • So.
Dobie took second in the Division I 100 freestyle (54.47) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.51). He also helped take home titles in the 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays.
Hannah Morris • Dominican • Sr.
Morris took home the 200 IM title (2:08.17) in the Division I state meet while placing third in the 500 freestyle (5:11.84).
Kathryn Mipro • Cabrini • Sr.
Mipro placed third in a pair of Division III races, the 50 freestyle (25.16) and the 100 freestyle (53.80) at the state meet, while leading Cabrini to the 200 freestyle relay title.