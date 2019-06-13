The New Orleans-area was chock-full of high-level baseball and softball talent this spring, but perhaps no one put on better showings than two of its best coaches.
St. Charles Catholic baseball coach Wayne Stein and Hannan softball’s Becky Lambert were both named the Class 3A Coach of the Year for their respective sports, the Louisiana Sports Writers Association announced Thursday, after the pair helped deliver state titles to both their teams up against unlikely circumstances.
Lambert’s Hawks won their first championship since 2012, needing a seventh-inning two-out rally to do so in the title game duel against top-ranked Parkview Baptist. Three of her team’s starters, including pitcher Alex Clesi, who finished the year 15-4 with an ERA of 2.42, and sluggers Alexis Dale and Gentry Spinks, who finished with .563 and .477 batting averages, respectively, were named to the All-State first team.
Stein directed a St. Charles Catholic squad that was seeded sixth entering the Division II state tournament and beat each of the top three seeds in order to bring home the program’s first state championship while winning 17 of their final 19 games and finished 31-8.
Stein's team’s starting pitcher Kaile Levatino, who finished the year 9-3, along with teammates Robby Gilbert (.402 average) and Nick Lorio (.333 average) garnished All-State first-team honors.
De La Salle’s Taylor Edwards also made the All-State first team with an eye-popping .706 batting average, as did Haynes Academy’s Alexa Poche (.525), St. Charles Catholic’s Brooke St. Pierre (.510). De La Salle’s Cera Blanchard was named to the All-State honorable mention list.
De La Salle’s Coedy Fonseca (.404 average) also made the All-State baseball first eam along with teammate Cory Cook (.352). St. Charles Catholic’s Caleb St. Martin landed on the honorable mention list.