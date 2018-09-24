Large School Super 10
1. Warren Easton (3-0) 1
Last week: Had an open date
The Buzz: Eagles averaging 37.3 points heading to this week's showdown.
Up next: Thursday vs. John Curtis (Pan Am)
2. John Curtis (4-0) 2
Last week: Beat Brother Martin 48-16
The Buzz: QB Collin Guggenheim accounted for 233 yards and 4 TDs as Patriots stay perfect.
Up next: Thursday vs. Warren Easton (Pan Am)
3. Edna Karr (4-0) 3
Last week: Beat Carver 31-19
The Buzz: Ronnie Jackson helps Cougars run winning streak to 16 in a row.
Up next: Friday vs. John F. Kennedy (Joe Brown)
4. John Ehret (3-1) 4
Last week: Beat West Jefferson 33-14
The Buzz: Patriots stuff Bucs in second half, holding them to minus 2 yards in final two quarters.
Up next: Thursday vs. Chalmette (Memtsas)
5. Destrehan (3-1) 5
Last week: Beat Hahnville 28-15
The Buzz: Cats avenge last season's loss to rival and have now won 7 of the past 8.
Up next: Friday vs. Thibodaux
6. Lakeshore (4-0) 6
Last week: Beat Loranger 62-20
The Buzz: Titans eclipse 60-point mark for second time this season, averaging 46.8 points
Up next: Friday vs. KIPP Renaissance
7. Holy Cross (4-0) 9
Last week: Beat Shaw 35-6
The Buzz: Tigers have given up just one touchdown this season (Week 3 against Chalmette)
Up next: Friday vs. Jesuit (Gormley)
8. Rummel (3-1) 8
Last week: Beat Teurlings Catholic 42-31
The Buzz: Chandler Fields threw for 150 yards, and Raiders won despite giving up 452 yards of offense.
Up next: Saturday at Shaw
9. Jesuit (3-1) 10
Last week: Beat St. Augustine 28-21
The Buzz: Blue Jays have won three straight after dropping season opener to Easton.
Up next: Friday vs. Holy Cross (Gormley)
10. St. Augustine (3-1) 7
Last week: Lost to Jesuit 28-21
The Buzz: Purple Knights rushed for just 59 yards, had four-game winning streak over Jesuit snapped.
Up next: Saturday vs. Brother Martin (Gormley)
Small School Super 10
1. Country Day (4-0) 1
Last week: Beat St. Charles 11-10
The Buzz: Cajuns rally from 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit and beat Comets for first time in four tries.
Up next: Friday vs. Madison
2. De La Salle (1-2) 2
Last week: Had open date
The Buzz: Cavaliers looking to get on track after back-to-back losses to St. Aug and Karr.
Up next: Friday vs. Riverside (Pan American)
3. Newman (4-0) 3
Last week: Beat Berwick 48-23
The Buzz: Greenies average margin of victory this season is 32.8 points.
Up next: Friday at Lusher
4. St. James (3-1) 4
Last week: Beat Wossman 45-28
The Buzz: Wildcats bounce back after one-point loss to E.D. White.
Up next: Friday at St. Amant
5. St. Charles (2-2) 5
Last week: Lost to Country Day 11-10
The Buzz: Justin Dumas threw for 137 yards and a TD, but not enough to hold off a late Cajuns' rally
Up next: Friday vs. East Ascension
6. West St. John (2-2) 6
Last week: Lost to Plaquemine 31-6
The Buzz: Rams losses have come against Class 3A St. James and 4A Plaqeumine.
Up next: Friday at White Castle
7. Hannan (4-0) 7
Last week: Beat the Church Academy 37-6
The Buzz: Hawks have scored at least 34 points and allowed 14 or less in all four games
Up next: Friday vs. St. Michael the Archangel
8. Riverside (0-3) 8
Last week: Had an open date
The Buzz: Rebels still seeking first win under Kevin Dizer after three-point loss to Rummel two weeks ago.
Up next: Friday vs. De La Salle (Pan American)
9. St. Martin's (3-1) 10
Last week: Beat Ridgewood 29-0
The Buzz: Saints' three-game winning streak includes back-to-back shutouts.
Up next: Friday vs. Cohen
10. South Plaquemines (1-3) NR
Last week: Beat Cohen 19-8
The Buzz: Class 2A Hurricanes get first win after losing a pair of games to Class 4A teams
Up next: Friday at Bogalusa