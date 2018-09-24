no.stcharlescountryday.092218.003
Country Day quarterback Justin Ibieta throws the ball during a varsity football game against St. Charles Catholic at Metairie Park Country Day School in Metairie, La., Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

Large School Super 10

1. Warren Easton (3-0) 1

Last week: Had an open date

The Buzz: Eagles averaging 37.3 points heading to this week's showdown.

Up next: Thursday vs. John Curtis (Pan Am)

2. John Curtis (4-0) 2

Last week: Beat Brother Martin 48-16

The Buzz: QB Collin Guggenheim accounted for 233 yards and 4 TDs as Patriots stay perfect.

Up next: Thursday vs. Warren Easton (Pan Am)

3. Edna Karr (4-0) 3

Last week: Beat Carver 31-19

The Buzz: Ronnie Jackson helps Cougars run winning streak to 16 in a row.

Up next: Friday vs. John F. Kennedy (Joe Brown)

4. John Ehret (3-1) 4

Last week: Beat West Jefferson 33-14

The Buzz: Patriots stuff Bucs in second half, holding them to minus 2 yards in final two quarters.

Up next: Thursday vs. Chalmette (Memtsas)

5. Destrehan (3-1) 5

Last week: Beat Hahnville 28-15

The Buzz: Cats avenge last season's loss to rival and have now won 7 of the past 8.

Up next: Friday vs. Thibodaux

6. Lakeshore (4-0) 6

Last week: Beat Loranger 62-20

The Buzz: Titans eclipse 60-point mark for second time this season, averaging 46.8 points

Up next: Friday vs. KIPP Renaissance

7. Holy Cross (4-0) 9

Last week: Beat Shaw 35-6

The Buzz: Tigers have given up just one touchdown this season (Week 3 against Chalmette)

Up next: Friday vs. Jesuit (Gormley)

8. Rummel (3-1) 8

Last week: Beat Teurlings Catholic 42-31

The Buzz: Chandler Fields threw for 150 yards, and Raiders won despite giving up 452 yards of offense.

Up next: Saturday at Shaw

9. Jesuit (3-1) 10

Last week: Beat St. Augustine 28-21

The Buzz: Blue Jays have won three straight after dropping season opener to Easton.

Up next: Friday vs. Holy Cross (Gormley)

10. St. Augustine (3-1) 7

Last week: Lost to Jesuit 28-21

The Buzz: Purple Knights rushed for just 59 yards, had four-game winning streak over Jesuit snapped.

Up next: Saturday vs. Brother Martin (Gormley)

Small School Super 10

1. Country Day (4-0) 1

Last week: Beat St. Charles 11-10

The Buzz: Cajuns rally from 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit and beat Comets for first time in four tries.

Up next: Friday vs. Madison

2. De La Salle (1-2) 2

Last week: Had open date

The Buzz: Cavaliers looking to get on track after back-to-back losses to St. Aug and Karr.

Up next: Friday vs. Riverside (Pan American)

3. Newman (4-0) 3

Last week: Beat Berwick 48-23

The Buzz: Greenies average margin of victory this season is 32.8 points.

Up next: Friday at Lusher

4. St. James (3-1) 4

Last week: Beat Wossman 45-28

The Buzz: Wildcats bounce back after one-point loss to E.D. White.

Up next: Friday at St. Amant

5. St. Charles (2-2) 5

Last week: Lost to Country Day 11-10

The Buzz: Justin Dumas threw for 137 yards and a TD, but not enough to hold off a late Cajuns' rally

Up next: Friday vs. East Ascension

6. West St. John (2-2) 6

Last week: Lost to Plaquemine 31-6

The Buzz: Rams losses have come against Class 3A St. James and 4A Plaqeumine.

Up next: Friday at White Castle

7. Hannan (4-0) 7

Last week: Beat the Church Academy 37-6

The Buzz: Hawks have scored at least 34 points and allowed 14 or less in all four games

Up next: Friday vs. St. Michael the Archangel

8. Riverside (0-3) 8

Last week: Had an open date

The Buzz: Rebels still seeking first win under Kevin Dizer after three-point loss to Rummel two weeks ago.

Up next: Friday vs. De La Salle (Pan American)

9. St. Martin's (3-1) 10

Last week: Beat Ridgewood 29-0

The Buzz: Saints' three-game winning streak includes back-to-back shutouts.

Up next: Friday vs. Cohen

10. South Plaquemines (1-3) NR

Last week: Beat Cohen 19-8

The Buzz: Class 2A Hurricanes get first win after losing a pair of games to Class 4A teams

Up next: Friday at Bogalusa

