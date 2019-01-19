Brother Martin won the 46th annual Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament at the Lamar Dixon Center in Gonzales Saturday, but the Crusaders can still hear footsteps with the state meet approaching.
The Crusaders put five wrestlers in the finals and scored 298½ points to finish ahead of Holy Cross with 258½. Jesuit was third with 181½ and St. Paul’s fourth at 177½.
Holy Cross had five in the finals and came home with three champions to one for Brother Martin.
“It’s a team effort,” Brother Martin coach Robby Dauterive said. “We had one champion, four runners-up and four third-place finishers. We placed 12 of 14 in the top six. We would have placed Connor Hoffman (126 pounds), but he went down with an injury in the quarterfinals with a big lead.
“It was a really good tournament, but we know Holy Cross is right behind us. In three weeks, it’s going to be up for grabs.”
Mason Massicot won the only title for Brother Martin with a hard-fought 5-4 victory over Taylor Clay of Carencro, coming from behind twice in the 160-pound class.
Massicot fell behind early as Clay scored a takedown late in the first round and then won the match with a takedown with 32 seconds left to turn a 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 lead. Massicot had to hold on as Clay nearly pulled out of the hold in the final 13 seconds.
“I’ve been in this situation before, nothing new,” said Massicot, who faced Clay for the first time. “I just tried to keep my composure and do what I do best. First time. Teammates gave me advice, we strategized and it benefitted me in the end.
“I felt comfortable on top. I felt I could hold him down and hopefully get him turned but I was able to get the ride-out for the win.”
Said Dauterive: “Mason is a throwback wrestler from the glory days of wrestling. He’s hard-nosed and tough. We wrestled at the Prep Slam in Atlanta. Same thing in the semifinals and finals. It’s just who wants it more. That kid from Carencro is the Division II state champ and those kids just battled. It came down to Mason doing an exceptional job at the end.”
Holy Cross got championships from brothers Evan Frost (106) and Jacob Frost (113) while Caden Mumme took a 9-3 decision over Brother Martin's Michael Clapp in the only head-to-head finals match between the two schools. Evan Frost defeated Shaw’s Glenn Price, 15-3, and Jacob Frost won a narrow 2-0 match with Joshua Sarpy of North DeSoto.
Jesuit’s Perry Ganci was the Blue Jays’ only entry in the finals and he pinned Miles Santiago of Teurlings in 2 minutes, 35 seconds.
Basile wrestler Gavin Christ was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler with a 7-5 victory over Brother Martin’s two-time Division I state champion Daniel Croy in the 132-pound weight class. Christ scored a reversal late in the final period to seal the closely-contested match.
“He’s a strong opponent,” said Christ, a three-time Division II champion who has won 111 consecutive matches. “I think that was his first loss since his freshman year. All credit to him, he’s tough. The reversal sealed the deal for me. Hearing the whole crowd cheered made it that much better. It gave me a little boost of energy to finish the match.”