Brother Martin’s offense had a great second quarter and their defense did the rest Saturday night.
Chris Smith and Jaylon Spears combined for 151 yards rushing with a touchdown apiece, the Crusaders defense picked up three interceptions and Brother Martin defeated St. Augustine 17-7 in the annual Backyard Brawl matchup.
Brother Martin (3-2, 1-1) scored all of its points in the second quarter with Smith picking up a touchdown on a 6-yard run to start things. Spears added a 9-yard TD run and Jack Landry chipped ina a 32-yard field goal to give the Crusaders the rest of their points.
The defense did the rest of the work, limiting St. Augustine’s passing attack and holding their running game in check until the fourth quarter.
“The defense stepped up to do exactly what we needed them to do tonight,” Brother Martin coach Mark Bonis said. “(St. Augustine) is a very good football team that we just beat, but now we have to just be moving on. We also have a lot of mistakes that we have to correct from tonight that we can’t let happen.”
Those might include eight penalties.
St. Augustine (3-2, 0-2) meanwhile lost their second straight game and is still winless in district after losing to Jesuit last week. The Purple Knights completed just 7 of 24 passes. Starting quarterback Trevon Woodson was benched in the second half in favor of Kendell Sampson.
“It’s a tale of two halves,” coach Nathaniel Jones said. “We surrendered 17 points in the first half and held them in check in the second. But we have to move the ball better if we want to be effective. We have to score more than seven points if we want to win football games, especially in this league.”
The Purple Knights found new life after Broderick Martin scored on a 54-yard end around early in the fourth quarter got them on the board. Late in the game Sampson moved the ball downfield eventually getting to the Brother Martin 33 before throwing an interception to Davonn Moore to give Brother Martin the ball back on their 6.
After a quick three-and-out by the Crusaders, St. Augustine had one last chance left, but Sampson’s deep pass was picked off by Brady Faust to end the game.
“This game gives us a lot of confidence moving forward,” Smith said. “If we can prepare well every week, practice hard every week and do what we need to do, I think we can be a really good team.”