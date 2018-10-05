It took about two minutes to turn an otherwise "ugly" game into an exciting victory for Brother Martin on Friday night.
The Crusaders recovered a fumble at the Bastrop 35-yard line with 2:04 remaining and quarterback Drew Martin hit receiver Brady Faust with two key passes, including the game-winner with three seconds remaining, as the Crusaders defeated the Rams 28-25 at Tad Gormley Stadium.
After trailing for most of the game, cornerback Jaiden Watson was credited with recovering the fumble that gave Brother Martin (4-2) a last chance against the previously unbeaten Rams (5-1) in a nondistrict game.
The two clutch passes erased an “ugly” offensive night for the Crusaders.
An 8-yard run by quarterback Martin and a 3-yard gain by Chris Smith moved the ball to the 24. That was followed by a second down sack of Martin and two short gains that set up a fourth-and-9 at the 23 with 21 seconds remaining.
Coming off a double move, Faust squeezed between two defenders to make a leaping catch on fourth-and-9 for a 19-yard gain.
Martin was sacked at the 9 with eight seconds to play. The Crusaders stopped the clock.
On the next play, Faust beat single coverage, getting between his defender and the ball about one foot past the goal line for the score.
“We found a way to win,” coach Mark Bonis said after the game. “That was an ugly night (for us) offensively.
“I feel it for those guys,” he said of the 4A Rams who led almost throughout. “That’s a heck of a football team.
“That quarterback is the real deal.”
That quarterback is 6-foot senior Quaterius Hawkins, who threw for 208 yards and four touchdowns.
Brother Martin, ranked No 10 in the Advocate’s Large School Super 10, stayed close in the second half because of the heroics of Sport Faust, Brady’s cousin.
Cousin Sport intercepted a tipped Hawkins pass and returned it 55 yards for a give Martin a 21-19 lead midway through the third period.
Hawkins regained the lead in only three plays, finding A.J. Fenceroy for a 45-yard touchdown and a 25-14 lead.
Hawkins passed for three touchdowns and 151 yards in the first half alone as the Rams took a 19-14 lead into halftime.
Hawkins completed 10 of his passes including touchdown throws of 8, 16 and 80 yards in the first half.
Only a touchdown drive of 50 yards in the final four minutes of the half enabled the Crusaders to cut the lead. Drew Martin picked up two key first downs with runs of 3 yards on a fourth and 2 and 8 yards on a third-and-6.
L.J. Gilyot’s diving catch in the corner of the end zone with 54 seconds left made it 19-14. Gilyout’s TD reception early in the second quarter gave the Crusaders their only lead of the first half 7-6.