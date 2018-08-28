Large School Super 10
1. Warren Easton
Looking back: 10-3, reached Class 4A semifinals
The buzz: Electrifying QB Lance LeGendre, ton of Division I talent, eyeing first title since 1942
Season opener: Thursday vs. Jesuit (Gormley)
2. John Curtis
Looking back: 11-2, reached Division I title game
The buzz: Don't be surprised if Patriots get back to the Dome after runner-up Division I finish in 2017
Season opener: Thursday at Landry-Walker (Behrman)
3. Edna Karr
Looking back: 14-1, won Class 4A title
The buzz: RBs Ronnie Jackson and Ahmad Antoine lead two-headed monster for back-to-back 4A champs
Season opener: Friday at St. Paul's
4. Destrehan
Looking back: 9-3, reached second round of 5A playoffs
The buzz: John Emery, one of state's top RBs, and Wildcats should make a run in Class 5A
Season opener: Friday at Slidell
5. John Ehret
Looking back: 8-4, reached second round of 5A playoffs
The buzz: Marcus Scott inherits a ton of talent for Patriots, seeking second Dome trip in three years
Season opener: Friday at West Monroe
6. Hahnville
Looking back: 12-3, reached Class 5A title game
The buzz: Replacing "Pooka" Williams won't be easy, especially if LHSAA penalties stick and no Andrew Robison
Season opener: Friday at West Jefferson (Memtsas)
7. Rummel
Looking back: 6-5, reached Division I quarterfinals
The buzz: Raiders, led by QB Chandler Fields and WR Koy Moore, looking to rebound after down year
Season opener: Friday at Gulfport (Miss)
8. Lakeshore
Looking back: 14-1, reached Class 4A title game
The buzz: Playmaker Jacob Bernard and Titans looking to show 2017 run to the Dome was no fluke
Season opener: Friday vs. Fontainebleau
9. Slidell
Looking back: 7-4, lost in first round of 5A playoffs
The buzz: Larry Favre's Tigers could be well on their way to school's best season in over a decade
Season opener: Friday vs. Destrehan
10. St. Augustine
Looking back: 7-4, reached Division I quarterfinals
The buzz: Nathaniel Jones takes over Purple Knights team that returns plenty talent
Season opener: Saturday vs. McDonogh 35 (Gormley)
Small School Super 10
1. De La Salle
Looking back: 11-1, lost in Division II title game
The buzz: Cavaliers lost plenty of star power from last season but looking to continue recent success
Season opener: Thursday vs. S. Lafourche (Pan Am)
2. West St. John
Looking back: 12-2, won Class 1A title
The buzz: Reloaded Rams bring 10-game winning streak into season and could return to Dome
Season opener: Friday vs. St. James
3. Newman
Looking back: 11-1, reached Division III semifinals
The buzz: QB Martin Butcher, Greenies looking to take next step after perfect 2017 regular season
Season opener: Friday vs. McMain
4. Country Day
Looking back: 6-5, lost in first round of Division III playoffs
The buzz: QB Justin Ibieta returns to lead offense that averaged 34 points per game in 2017
Season opener: Friday vs. Amite
5. St. James
Looking back: 9-4, reached Class 3A quarterfinals
The buzz: Lamon Lewis leads defense that pitched four shutouts last season, including two in playoffs
Season opener: Friday vs. West St. John
6. St. Charles
Looking back: 9-3, reached the Division II semifinals
The buzz: Brutal schedule to start season for Comets, who open with 5A foes Chalmette and Destrehan
Season opener: Friday vs. Chalmette
7. KIPP Renaissance
Looking back: 5-6, lost in first round of 3A playoffs
The buzz: RB Daniel Washington and reigning 9-3A champ Bobcats look to build off first playoff trip
Season opener: Satursday vs. Houston KIPP (Pan Am)
8. Riverside
Looking back: 5-5, reached Division III semifinals
The buzz: Expect versatile Kash Foley to provide much of the offense for first-year coach Kevin Dizer
Season opener: Friday at Southern Lab
9. Hannan
Looking back: 9-3, reached Division II quarterfinals
The buzz: Experienced Hawks chasing first district championship since 1996
Season opener: Friday at Independence
10. South Plaquemines
Looking back: 5-6, reached second round of Class 2A playoffs
The buzz: Big-play skill players, led by QB Isaac Williams, will be key for Hurricanes
Season opener: Friday at Belle Chasse