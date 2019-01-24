In a matchup of the state’s top two ranked Division II boys soccer teams, Holy Cross topped Lakeshore 3-0 at home Thursday night.
With the win, the Tigers improve to 17-3-3 and captured the Division II, District 6-II championship with a perfect 3-0 record in league play. Lakeshore falls to 18-4-2 and finishes 2-1 in Division II, District 6.
The defending state champions in Division II, the Tigers, who haven’t lost since a Dec. 21 game at St. Louis, got off to a quick start in the first minute when senior Ethan Garvey corralled a corner kick and found the back of the net to give Holy Cross the 1-0 advantage.
“We put four guys in the midfield in an effort to try and take control of this game early,” Garvey said. “It worked. We are happy with this win. The team dynamic we are playing with right now is outstanding, and we are playing very good soccer. Everyone is working well together and ready for hopefully another deep playoff run.”
Chad Cadiere got the Tigers a quick insurance goal 12 minutes later after a deep throw found its way through the Lakeshore defense, he tapped the ball into the back of the net to give his team a 2-0 advantage.
Up 2-0 at halftime, the Tigers lead increased to 3-0 in the 42nd minute when freshman Ethan Carney’s shot from about 15 yards got past the Lakeshore goalkeeper.
Suffering its first loss in 13 matches, the three goals the Titans gave up were a season high. Lakeshore’s last loss was Dec. 8 against Holy Cross in a tournament in Mandeville.
Lakeshore struggled to get a consistent offensive threat going, finishing with only 10 shots, compared to 19 by Holy Cross.
“That’s a quality team we beat tonight,” Garvey said of the Titans. “They have some quality players, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw them for a third time in the postseason. We look forward to that challenge, but our biggest focus is inwards. We are going to try and control what we can control and what we do best.”
Both teams return to action Saturday as Lakeshore hosts Rummel and the Tigers host to Ben Franklin.