Grinding.
It is one of the favorite words in the football vocabulary of new Sophie Wright coach Dennis Christopher.
“Grinding’’ is how the former Landry-Walker defensive coordinator and All-State strong safety at O. Perry Walker described his first victory as Warriors coach, an 18-12 season-opening overtime decision against KIPP Booker T. Washington Friday night at Pan American Stadium.
The game-winning points came on the seventh play of overtime when running back Jaheim Evans, lined up as a wildcat quarterback, completed a 3-yard scoring pass to tight end Taeon Watson on third down to help the Warriors taste victory after winning just twice in their previous two seasons of 2-7 and 0-8.
“That’s the hardest one to get,’’ Christopher said of victory No. 1. “We’re just grinding. We’re going to keep grinding it out, grinding it out game by game.’’
Evans, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior, scored the game’s first touchdown on a 2-yard run before KIPP Booker T. Washington used a pair of second-quarter scoring passes from quarterback Kentrell Harris to wide receiver Tyrese Johnson to take a 12-6 lead that held until the fourth quarter.
The Warriors forced overtime with a 27-yard scoring pass from quarterback Jamal Scott to wide receiver Demiree Burns and then held the Lions scoreless to open the extra period to set up Wright’s decisive possession from the 10 yard line.
Evans rushed for 87 yards on 17 carries, which included a 7-yard run to the 3 on Wright’s second snap of overtime following a dropped scoring pass. Scott, a 5-11, 185-pound junior, contributed 154 yards of offense by completing 10 of 12 passes for 82 yards and rushing nine times for 72 more.
“They showed fight,’’ Christopher said of his players. “They fought through adversity. They showed a lot of guts and a lot of grind. They fought and they fought and they fought. They could have quit. But they fought till the end.
“When people fight through adversity, that helps make you battle tested,’’ Christopher added. “So it’s all positive. I think things can only go up.’’
Burns, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound senior and first-team Class 3A All-State basketball selection, is one of three starters Christopher has recruited from the school’s elite basketball program to come out for football since being named head coach on July 18.
Defensive end Edward Tims (6-5, 235, sophomore) and defensive tackle Braylon Edwards (6-4, 235, sophomore) are the others, who have joined three other Warriors basketball players who already were playing football.
They are safety Tyree Skipper (6-2½, 175, junior), middle linebacker Jordan Jackson (6-0, 235, senior) and the tight end Watson (6-6, 235, senior).
Skipper, similar to Burns, was not going to play football this season until Christopher arrived, said athletic director Jason Bertrand, who doubles as Wright’s basketball coach and directed the selection of Christopher.
Skipper had two of four interceptions recorded by Wright’s defense against KIPP BTW while Jackson had a third.
“Coach Christopher has got those kids playing at a high level right now,’’ Bertrand said of the entire program.
Wright takes to the road to seek victory No. 2 of the Christopher era with a 7 p.m. meeting against Ascension Catholic in Donaldsonville.