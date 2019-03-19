Being down late in the game is nothing new for Jesuit coach Kenny Goodlett.
His Blue Jays rallied from one run down in the bottom of the eighth inning behind a pair of RBI singles to stun Brother Martin 2-1 in their District 9-5A opener on Tuesday night at John Ryan Stadium.
“We’ve been in these games before," Goodlett said. "It seems like we’re getting a lot of them, and we haven’t been coming out on top of them. We didn’t quit. We told the guys to continue to play and it’s going to happen."
After the two teams went scoreless through seven innings, Brother Martin (15-4, 0-1) finally got on the board in the top of the eighth.
Blaine Starring singled down the line to third base, but Jesuit’s throw to first went over the first baseman’s head, scoring the Crusaders runner to give Brother Martin a 1-0 lead.
But in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Blue Jays (10-5, 1-0) were left with few chances as Crusaders pitcher Brennan Stuprich forced Jesuit batter Will Moran into a full count with two outs.
However, Stuprich was pulled off the mound during the at-bat by Brother Martin coach Jeff Lupo for reaching his limit of 115 pitches.
“We followed the rules. That’s why we had to make a pitching change,” Lupo said. “Our guy threw his butt off. We couldn’t be more proud of him. We competed all the way through. We followed the rule. It was a game of inches and it just happened to fall against us tonight.”
Moran was walked on the final pitch of the at-bat by Brother Martin’s Mayson Keene.
Hellmers then stepped to the plate and gave the Blue Jays life.
“I came down and it was 2-2," Helmers said. "He gave me an outside fastball and I just drove it to right. I knew he was scoring from first as soon as I hit it. It was a good pitch, but I took it the other way and we scored and made good use of the opportunity."
Keene then walked the ensuing batter and Casebonne stepped to the plate and delivered the final blow to the Crusaders with a game-winning single.
“I was in an attacking count," Casebonne said. "I was hoping to jump on the first pitch I saw and do the job this time and it worked out."
“What a clutch hit right there by Will Hellmers just punching it down the line, getting it to second base and Zack Casebonne last game had the same exact situation and this time he came up with a base hit,” Goodlett said.
The Blue Jays will face off again at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brother Martin, but for Cassebonne and his Blue Jays team the win was a needed start for play in District 9-5A.
“To start 1-0 in district against a really good team, it’s huge for us. We’ll keep the momentum going as long as we can,” Cassebonne said.